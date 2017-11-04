Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 11/4/2017

OFFICE HOUR Opens at The Public Theater - 11/8/2017 The Public Theater presents the New York premiere of Office Hour, written by Julia Cho and directed by Neel Keller, part of The Public's Astor Anniversary Season at their landmark downtown home on Lafayette Street, celebrating 50 years of new work at 425 Lafayette Street and the 50th Anniversary of HAIR. Office Hour will run through Sunday, December 3 with an official press opening on Wednesday, November 8. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

