Coming Up This Week in Theatre - 11/4/2017
|
Bryan Cranston-Led NETWORK Begins at the National - 11/4/2017
This autumn the National Theatre will stage the world-premiere of Network, Lee Hall's new adaptation of the Oscar-winning film by Paddy Chayefsky.
|
Edward Watts Goes Green in 'THE GRINCH' at The Old Globe - 11/4/2017
The Old Globe today announced the complete cast and creative team for the Globe's 20th annual production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!* The holiday musical will run November 4 - December 24 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.
|
Mazzie & Danieley Headline Landmark's 2017 Spotlight Gala - 11/4/2017
Broadway meets Port Washington at the annual Landmark on Main Street Spotlight Gala. The festivities include honors for community leaders, a fabulous concert and a delicious post-concert dinner. The Gala magic begins as attendees in Landmark's Jeanne Rimsky Theater are treated to the spectacular talents of Tony Award nominees Marin Mazzie and Jason Danieley in concert.
|
Betty Buckley Sings STORY SONGS at Norwalk's Wall Street Theater - 11/4/2017
Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Betty Buckley will debut at the Wall Street Theater (71 Wall Street; Norwalk, CT 06850) with her acclaimed concert Story Songs on Saturday, November 4 at 7:30 PM.
|
Blue Man Group Hosts Autism-Friendly Show in NYC - 11/4/2017
Blue Man Group New York partners with the world's leading autism science and advocacy organization, Autism Speaks, for their third annual collaborative performance at Astor Place Theatre on November 4 at 2 p.m.
|
ROMANTIC TRAPEZOID Begins Previews at Theatre Row - 11/4/2017
Beginning this weekend, Victor L. Cahn's Romantic Trapezoid will get its world premiere directed by Alberto Bonilla at Theatre Row's Lion Theatre.
|
THE FLYING DUTCHMAN Sails to The Atlanta Opera - 11/4/2017
The Atlanta Opera opens its main stage season with a stunning, all-new production of Richard Wagner's The Flying Dutchman, featuring an internationally recognized cast and extraordinary visuals to present the old folktale in a new way.
|
RTE lyric fm Broadcasts Wexford Festival Opera's RISURREZIONE - 11/4/2017
Wexford Festival Opera will once again join forces with RTE lyric fm, its National Media Partner, to bring Wexford to an estimated 20 million listeners via the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), as the three mainstage evening operas from WFO 2017 are broadcast in Ireland and across the world.
|
SPAMILTON Spoofs Broadway Blockbuster in Los Angeles - 11/5/2017
Following a run of nine months packing audiences in at The Triad on W. 72nd St., Spamilton, the comedic musical take on all things Hamilton and Broadway, announced its move to 47th Street Theatre/The Puerto Rican Traveling Theater with performances beginning June 2nd, 2017. The show's move to Off Broadway puts it just a stone's throw from the theater housing its inspiration and main punchline. The show is set for an open engagement.
|
'CHOCOLATE FACTORY' Ships Uneaten Candy to Troops Overseas - 11/5/2017
Calling all Trick-or-Treaters! Broadway's Golden Ticket, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is launching a Halloween Candy Buy Back to ship uneaten Halloween candy to our troops overseas in conjunction with the Soldiers' Angels' Treats for Troops Program.
|
SPAMILTON Starts Tonight in Los Angeles - 11/5/2017
Center Theatre Group has announced the casting for the West Coast premiere of the hit musical parody 'Spamilton,' created, written and directed by Gerard Alessandrini. Currently in rehearsals, 'Spamilton' begins previews November 5, opens November 12 and continues through December 31, 2017, at the Kirk Douglas Theatre. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company in rehearsal below!
|
Morrow, Weber & More Headline L.A. Reading of Pack's 'POETS' - 11/5/2017
Drama Desk Award-winning and Emmy-nominated playwright Eugene Pack will direct a staged reading of his hilarious new comedy The Poets of Amityville.
|
Cox, Tomlin & More Appear on 2017 VOICE ARTS AWARDS on Ovation TV - 11/5/2017
Society of Voice Arts & Sciences (SOVAS) announced that partner Ovation TV will provide streaming coverage of the 2017 Voice Arts Awards, honoring the best talent in the voiceover industry. The Voice Arts Awards Gala will be held this year on November 5th at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Fredrick P. Rose Hall in New York City.
|
Nikki M. James & More Join BroadwayGirlNYC in Concert at 54 Below - 11/5/2017
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents stars of Broadway in Laura Heywood's BroadwayGirl Birthday concert. Laura Heywood, aka @BroadwayGirlNYC, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for the 25th anniversary of her first visit to Broadway.
|
Broadway actor, Chester Gregory Joins the Cast of “Fences” After Completing “Motown The Musical” - 11/5/2017
|
CURVY WIDOW, Starring Nancy Opel, Closes Off-Broadway - 11/5/2017
|
VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Offers Autism-Friendly Performance - 11/5/2017
Jonathan Rockefeller's critically-acclaimed and Drama Desk nominated The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, will offer an Autism Friendly production on November 5, 2017 at 4 pm at Union Square's DR2 Theatre (103 East 15 Street). T
|
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Stage Show to Set Sail on Disney Cruise Line - 11/6/2017
A tale as old as time gets ready to take the stage with 'Beauty and the Beast,' a brand-new musical production inspired by Disney's live-action adaptation of the animated classic. The show will expand upon the most imaginative elements of the highly anticipated live-action and classic films and delight Disney Cruise Line guests aboard the Disney Dream, beginning this November.
|
DGF's 'LUCKY STARS' Gala Honors Hal Prince and More - 11/6/2017
The Dramatists Guild Fund has announced the honorees and date for its annual gala.
|
The Drama League Hosts 34th Annual Benefit Gala - 11/6/2017
Save the date! The Drama League has announced that the organization's 34th Annual Benefit Gala: A Musical Celebration of Broadway will be held on Monday, November 6, 2017 beginning at 7:00 p.m. in New York City at the The Plaza (768 Fifth Avenue).
|
Rosie's Theater Kids Honors THE LION KING at Fall Gala - 11/6/2017
Rosie's Theater Kids – the after-school performing arts program for students from NYC's public schools – will honor the legendary Broadway musical THE LION KING on the occasion of the show's 20th anniversary at RTKids annual fall gala on Monday, November 6 starting at 6:30 pm at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square.
|
Steve Martin Honored at Drama League's 2017 Gala - 11/6/2017
The Drama League has announced that Steve Martin has been named as the 2017 Honoree for the organization's 34th Annual Benefit Gala: A Musical Celebration of Broadway.
|
Shaina Taub Receives Ziegfeld Club's 2017 Emerging Composer Grant - 11/6/2017
The Ziegfeld Club, Inc., one of New York City's first performing arts charities to benefit women, has announced that Lucile Lortel Award-Nominee Shaina Taub (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812) has been named the recipient of the third annual Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award (BBZA).
|
Scarlett Johansson Assembles OUR TOWN Benefit Reading - 11/6/2017
The John Gore Organization has announced a special benefit reading of Thornton Wilder's classic play Our Town at Atlanta's iconic Fox Theatre on Monday, November 6, featuring Tony Award winner Scarlett Johansson along with her Avengers co-stars: Academy Award nominee Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Tony Award nominee Mark Ruffalo.
|
CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD, Aaron Tveit & More Among 2017 Berkie Noms - 11/6/2017
The Berkshire Theatre Critics Association has announced the nominees for the Second Annual Berkshire Theatre Awards, known colloquially as The Berkies.
|
Brightman, DeLaria, Helms, Kermit & More Set for Drama League's 2017 Gala Honoring Martin - 11/6/2017
The Drama League has announced the roster of special guest performers for the 34th Annual Musical Celebration of Broadway and the launch of the Benefit Gala Auction.
|
Broadway Producer Daryl Roth Discusses Life and Work at NYPL for the Performing Arts - 11/6/2017
On Monday, November 6, at 6 p.m., the League of Professional Theatre Women (LPTW), dedicated to championing women in theatre since its inception and an authority at the forefront of the conversation about gender parity in American theatre for 35 years, is presenting 11-time Tony Award-winning producer Daryl Roth.
|
Anthony Rapp Performs at Harboring Hearts' 2017 Gala - 11/6/2017
Television actor and Broadway vet Anthony Rapp will perform at Harboring Hearts 6th Annual Benefit Gala on November 6 at the Samuel B. & David Rose Building at Lincoln Center. The annual benefit honors outstanding individuals for their contributions in cardiac care.
|
Christopher Jackson & More Set for Rosie's Theater Kids' 2017 Fall Gala - 11/6/2017
As previously announced, Rosie's Theater Kids - the after-school performing arts program for students from NYC's public schools - will celebrate its annual Fall Gala by honoring the legendary Broadway musical Disney's THE LION KING for the show's 20th anniversary. More performers have just been announced!
|
ANASTASIA's Ramin Karimloo Performs at MAKE BELIEVE ON BROADWAY Gala - 11/6/2017
Only Make Believe welcomes Tony Award nominee and current star of Anastasia on Broadway Ramin Karimloo to perform at the Only Make Believe Gala, honoring Josh Groban with the Sir Ian McKellen Award for his work in philanthropy and activism.
|
Kevin Kline Hosts Drama League's Benefit Gala Honoring Steve Martin - 11/6/2017
The Drama League has announced Academy and Tony Award-winner Kevin Kline and 'American Idol' finalist Justin Guarinihave joined the roster of special guest performers for the 34th Annual Musical Celebration of Broadway and the launch of the Benefit Gala Auction.
|
Trusty Sidekick's THE STOWAWAY Comes to Classic Stage Company - 11/6/2017
Classic Stage Company, under the leadership of Artistic Director John Doyle and Executive Producer Jeff Griffin, will present the acclaimed Trusty Sidekick Theater Company's world premiere production of THE STOWAWAY (Or How the Mistress Quickly Went From Madcap to Majestic) written and directed by Drew Petersen, based on the plays of William Shakespeare, from November 6 through 19 at CSC (136 East 13th Street).
|
AMIOS PRESENTS: SHOTZ: UNICORN AND GARBAGE FIRES - 11/6/2017
|
'BETWEEN HERE AND... MEXICO' Launches Abingdon's Ghostlight Series - 11/6/2017
Abingdon Theatre Company launches their 2017 Ghostlight Reading Series Monday November 6, 7PM at The Vineyard Theater (108 E. 15th Street) with BETWEEN HERE AND THE CITY OF MEXICO by Tony Meneses and directed by Tony Speciale.
|
Paul Pinto's THOMAS PAINE IN VIOLENCE Premieres at HERE - 11/6/2017
As a centerpiece of its 25th anniversary season, HERE (Kristin Marting, Artistic Director and Kim Whitener, Producing Director) will present the world premiere commission of Thomas Paine in Violence by 2016-17 HERE resident artist Paul Pinto (thingNY, Varispeed, Robert Ashley) and directed by Obie-winner Rick Burkhardt (Here Be Sirens, Three Pianos, Nonsense Company).
|
HGO Presents GLORY DENIED at 1940 Air Terminal Museum Hangar - 11/6/2017
Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will present Glory Denied, the story of an American family during the turbulent Vietnam War era, on Monday, November 6 and Thursday, November 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the 1940 Air Terminal Museum Hangar at Hobby Airport.
|
Neil Patrick Harris Hosts EJAF's Fall Gala; LION KING Cast Performs - 11/7/2017
On Tuesday, November 7, 2017, the Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF) will host its annual New York Fall Gala at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City. This year's gala commemorates the Foundation's 25th year and honors Founder Sir Elton John.
|
Krystina Alabado Stars in THE MAD ONES Off-Broadway - 11/7/2017
59E59 Theaters will launch the first show of Prospect Theater Company's three-year residency with the NYC premiere of THE MAD ONES, a new musical featuring book, music & lyrics by Kait Kerrigan and Brian Lowdermilk (Henry and Mudge) and directed by Stephen Brackett (Buyer & Seller).
|
LaChanze, DeBose & Lever Take on Title Role in Donna Summer Musical - 11/7/2017
La Jolla Playhouse announces the cast and creative team for its world-premiere production of SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical.
|
David Hyde Pierce Hosts 9th Annual BROADWAY SALUTES at Sardi's - 11/7/2017
The Broadway League and The Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds (COBUG) have announced that the ninth annual Broadway Salutes ceremony will take place on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Sardi's Restaurant (234 West 44th St).
|
Laura Michelle Kelly Brings BOTH SIDES NOW to 54 Below - 11/7/2017
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Laura Michelle Kelly in 'Both Sides Now' on November 7, 2017.
|
Ann Harada and More Star in THE NEW WORLD Premiere at BCP - 11/7/2017
The Bucks County Playhouse presents THE NEW WORLD, with music by Gary Adler, lyrics by Phoebe Kreutz, and book by Regina Decicco & L.F. Turner, directed by Stafford Arima, with choreography by Lorin Latarro. Performances begin November 7 and run through December 2, 2017.
|
Kerrigan & Lowdermilk's THE MAD ONES Premieres Off-Broadway - 11/7/2017
59E59 Theaters has announced that Prospect Theater Company will join 59E59 in a residency that will premiere one new musical a year, over three years, in Theater A at the Off Broadway complex.
|
Crumm & DeVito Lead Romantic Comedy HOT MESS Off-Broadway - 11/7/2017
HOT MESS, a romantic comedy by Dan Rothenberg (Suburban Boy; Regretrosexual) and Colleen Crabtree (Heavy Phones; Regretrosexual), and directed by Jonathan Silverstein (tick, tick...BOOM; John & Jen; The Temperamentals), will play The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (1627 Broadway at 50th Street) beginning November 7th and opening on November 16th, it was announced today by producers Jay Alix and Una Jackman.
|
Wales Millennium Centre Makes BAM Debut with MAN TO MAN - 11/7/2017
The Wales Millennium Centre will make its BAM debut with Manfred Karge's 1982 German masterpiece, Man to Man, a classic Weimar-era survival story, running November 7-11, 2017.
|
LESS THAN RENT TO STAGE READING of GRACIE GARDNER’S I’M REVOLTING DIRECTED BY MORITZ VON STUELPNAGEL - 11/7/2017
|
WHAT WE'RE UP AGAINST Opens at WP Theater - 11/8/2017
WP Theater, by special arrangement with Segal NYC Productions, announces the complete cast of the Off-Broadway premiere of What We're Up Against, written by Pulitzer Prize nominee Theresa Rebeck (Mauritius, Seminar, NBC's Smash ), directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Dry Land, Empathitrax).
|
Hal Linden Honored with Arena Stage's American Artist Award - 11/8/2017
Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater will present the American Artist Award to Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor Hal Linden who is currently performing in Arthur Miller's The Price in Arena Stage's Kogod Cradle.
|
Audra McDonald-Led Musical HELLO AGAIN Arrives in Theaters Nationwide Today - 11/8/2017
HELLO AGAIN, the highly anticipated film adaptation of Michael John LaChiusa's acclaimed musical, comes to movie theatres around the country this fall. Screenvision Media, a national leader in cinema advertising, in association with KAOS Connect and SPEAKproductions, launches the film in a limited nationwide release starting November 8.
|
Betty Corwin Receives LPTW's 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award - 11/8/2017
On Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 12:00 pm, The League of Professional Theatre Women (LPTW), dedicated to championing women in theatre since its inception and an authority at the forefront of the conversation about gender parity in American theatre for 35 years, will celebrate the legacy of Betty Corwin with a Special Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to the American theatre.
|
Victor L. Cahn's ROMANTIC TRAPEZOID Premieres Off-Broadway - 11/8/2017
Victor L. Cahn's Romantic Trapezoid will get its world premiere directed by Alberto Bonilla at Theatre Row's Lion Theatre. The show will begin performances on November 4, and open on November 8, running through November 25, 2017 at Theatre Row's Lion Theatre (410 West 42 Street).
|
OFFICE HOUR Opens at The Public Theater - 11/8/2017
The Public Theater presents the New York premiere of Office Hour, written by Julia Cho and directed by Neel Keller, part of The Public's Astor Anniversary Season at their landmark downtown home on Lafayette Street, celebrating 50 years of new work at 425 Lafayette Street and the 50th Anniversary of HAIR. Office Hour will run through Sunday, December 3 with an official press opening on Wednesday, November 8. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!
|
ROMANTIC TRAPEZOID Opens at Theatre Row - 11/8/2017
Beginning this weekend, Victor L. Cahn's Romantic Trapezoid will get its world premiere directed by Alberto Bonilla at Theatre Row's Lion Theatre.
|
Jimmy Buffett Musical Sails to Chicago Before Broadway - 11/9/2017
Broadway In Chicago and Producers Frank Marshall, Mindy Rich, Anita Waxman and Beth Williams announced today that Escape to Margaritaville, the new musical featuring the songs of legendary singer-songwriter-author Jimmy Buffett, will play a limited pre-Broadway engagement beginning November 9, 2017 at Broadway In Chicago's Oriental Theatre (24 W. Randolph).
|
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Begins on Broadway - 11/9/2017
Producers Ken Davenport and Hunter Arnold have announced that Once On This Island, the Olivier Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Best Musical, is returning to Broadway this fall.
|
THE PARISIAN WOMAN, Starring Uma Thurman, Begins on Broadway - 11/9/2017
Previews will now begin on Thursday, November 9 for The Parisian Woman, the electrifying new play by 'House of Cards' creator Beau Willimon, directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon and starring Academy Award nominee Uma Thurman.
|
Antoinette Nwandu Receives Vineyard's 2017 Paula Vogel Award - 11/9/2017
Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern announced today that Antoinette Nwandu (PASS OVER) is the recipient of Vineyard Theatre's 2017-2018 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award.
|
'SECRET SUPPER' Musical Serves Members-Only Club in Manhattan - 11/9/2017
Members-only social club Spring Street Social Society announced today their first-ever dinner musical, Secret Supper: The Musical. Featuring a seated, coursed dinner, Secret Supper: The Musical will play eight performances at a surprise Manhattan location from November 9-19, 2017.
|
A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL Launches 2017 National Tour - 11/9/2017
For a fourth Christmas season, Big League Productions Inc. will tour their lavish production of A Christmas Story, The Musical to twelve cities opening in Worcester, MA on November 9, 2017, with engagements to follow in Elmira, NY, Scranton, PA, Newport News, VA, Hartford, CT, Indianapolis, IN, Cincinnati, OH, Rochester, NY, Columbia, SC, Charleston, SC, Jackson, MS, and Austin, TX.
|
Tracy Letts's THE MINUTES Begins at Steppenwolf - 11/9/2017
Rehearsals have begun for Steppenwolf Theatre Company's highly anticipated world premiere of The Minutes by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning ensemble member Tracy Letts. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company in rehearsal below!
|
Adam Kaplan Replaces Bobby Conte Thornton in A BRONX TALE - 11/9/2017
A Bronx Tale welcomes Adam Kaplan (Newsies, Show Boat at the New York Philharmonic, Kinky Boots National Tour) to the cast beginning Thursday, November 9, in the role of 'Calogero.'
|
Time Stands Still - The Play - 11/9/2017
|
NYC Opera Presents Dominick Argento's 90th Birthday Concert - 11/9/2017
New York City Opera will honor the 90th birthday of Pulitzer Prize-winning American composer Dominick Argento with a concert featuring two of his one-act operas on November 9, 2017 at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall. Soprano Heather Buck will perform Miss Havisham's Wedding Night and baritone Aaron Engebreth will sing A Water Bird Talk with Gil Rose conducting the New York City Opera Orchestra.
|
Patti Smith to Perform Classic Album - 11/10/2017
|
PBS's Great Performances Presents Documentary IN THE HEIGHTS: CHASING BROADWAY DREAMS - 11/10/2017
This fall, PBS brings viewers broadcast premieres of Broadway's best every Friday night, beginning October 20 with a GREAT PERFORMANCES special, SHE LOVES ME, starring Laura Benanti, Zachery Levi, Jane Krakowski and Gavin Creel. On October 27, LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER's FALSETTOS, set amidst the emerging AIDS crisis, takes an alternately comic and poignant look at a modern family.
|
Two River's THE BALLAD OF LITTLE JO Gets Original Cast Recording - 11/10/2017
Two River Theater has announced that The Musical Company will release the original cast recording of the celebrated new musical THE BALLAD OF LITTLE JO on November 10, 2017.
|
SHARK-NADO! Musical Parody Bites Into NYC with Industry Reading - 11/10/2017
Inspired by the cult hit made-for-TV-movie, Sharknado , Shark-Nado! An Unauthorized Musical Parody is set for a one-time-only industry reading that is sure to give new meaning to the Great White way!
|
Ardea Arts Presents World Premiere of BOUNCE, THE BASKETBALL OPERA - 11/10/2017
Ardea Arts announces the World Premiere of BOUNCE The Basketball Opera. Performances will take place at Calvary Baptist Church Recreation Center, 150 E. High Street, Lexington, KY, on Friday and Saturday, November 10 & 11 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, November 12at 2pm.
|
SWARMIUS MEETS OPERA Coming to Cornelia Street Cafe - 11/10/2017
Cornelia Street Caf presents SWARMIUS Meets Opera, selections from the in-progress opera, Saint Francis De Los Barrios, a magical realistic tale inspired by the Francis of Assisi myth set in modern day Tijuana among the poor and a community of sex workers - drugs, borders, and Pope included.
|
Mozart's THE MAGIC FLUTE Opens at Opera in the Heights - 11/10/2017
Opera in the Heights (Oh!) increases the number of performances from four to six for its 2017-18 Season opener, Mozart's The Magic Flute (Die Zauberfl te), November 10-19, at Lambert Hall.
|
Irving Berlin's THIS IS THE ARMY Marks 75th Anniversary at 54 Below - 11/11/2017
Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents a 75th Anniversary concert of Irving Berlin's This is the Army on Veterans Day, November 11 at 9:30 PM. Irving Berlin's This is the Army - performed for the first time since World War II - weaves songs from the musical with a behind-the-curtain story of the soldiers involved.
|
BEDLAM's PETER PAN Brings Pirates, Lost Boys and More Off-Broadway - 11/11/2017
BEDLAM will launch their 2017/2018 season with BEDLAM'S production of J.M. Barrie's PETER PAN, directed by Eric Tucker, for a limited 47 performance engagement at The Duke on 42nd Street.
|
BEDLAM's PETER PAN Begins Off-Broadway - 11/11/2017
|
MUSWELL HILL Begins at The Barrow Group - 11/11/2017
The Barrow Group Theatre Company, recipient of a Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award, launches their 2017-2018 season with the New York premiere of Muswell Hill, a play by Torben Betts, in a co-production with The Pond Theatre Company.
|
R. B. Schlather Brings Stein & Anthony to Hudson Hall in THE MOTHER OF US ALL - 11/11/2017
Hudson Hall at the historic Hudson Opera House, in partnership with The Millay Colony for the Arts, marks the centenary of Women's Suffrage and the reopening of New York State's oldest surviving theater with a new production of Virgil Thomson and Gertrude Stein's 1947 opera, THE MOTHER OF US ALL - a comic and profound musical pageant of 19th Century American social and political life.
|
RTE lyric fm Broadcasts Wexford Festival Opera's MARGHERITA - 11/11/2017
Wexford Festival Opera will once again join forces with RTE lyric fm, its National Media Partner, to bring Wexford to an estimated 20 million listeners via the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), as the three mainstage evening operas from WFO 2017 are broadcast in Ireland and across the world.
|
Enrique Granados's GOYESCAS Comes to Wallace Collection's Great Gallery - 11/11/2017
The Grange Festival and Via Brooklyn present Goyescas, the 1915 opera by Enrique Granados, in collaboration with the Wallace Collection. Goyescas will be conducted by Mark Austin, with artistic direction by Michael Chance CBE. This unique, one-night event will take place in the Wallace Collection's Great Gallery on 11 November 2017.
|
Ailyn Perez Makes Title Role Debut in THAIS at The Metropolitan Opera - 11/11/2017
American soprano Ailyn P rez makes her role debut as the glamorous courtesan in the title role of Tha s, opening November 11 for seven performances.