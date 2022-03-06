Chip Defaa's Album AL JOLSON'S BROADWAY Out Now

ASCAP Award-winning writer/producer Chip Deffaa's new CD, "Al Jolson's Broadway," is out now. An outgrowth of shows Deffaa has written and directed at New York's 13th Street Theater, the album features rare early recordings of Jolson (from Deffaa's own extensive collection), when Jolson was Broadway's leading figure. It's the 33rd album Deffaa has produced and kicks off a series of albums devoted to legendary early Broadway stars, such as Jolson, George M. Cohan, and Fanny Brice--all of whom have been represented or referenced in musical plays that Deffaa has written and directed over the years. The album, available from Amazon, iTunes, Footlight Records, etc. as either a physical CD or a digital download, may be ordered here: Al Jolson's Broadway by Al Jolson on Amazon Music.

"Anyone with an interest in Broadway history should be familiar with the recordings of Jolson," Deffaa says. He was not only the biggest Broadway star of his day, he enjoyed a freedom that no other star has ever enjoyed--he could interpolate, at any time, any song he liked, into any of his shows. And many songs Jolson first sang at New York's Winter Garden Theater--his longtime base--became standards, such as 'Swanee,' 'April Showers,' 'Avalon,' 'California Here I Come.'

"This collection includes rare early performances by Jolson of these classics and more. These are not the famed Decca studio recordings, or the soundtrack recordings from 'The Jolson Story' that are usually reissued. None of the recordings on this album are from his later 'comeback years.' These are vintage recordings of a younger Jolson, when he was billed as 'The World's Greatest Entertainer' and no one questioned that billing.

"You'll hear Jolson's very first recording of 'Avalon,' the way he introduced that standard in his Broadway hit 'Sinbad,' more than a century ago. You'll hear the superb way Jolson introduced such Irving Berlin favorites as 'Remember' and 'Lazy.' And I've included rare 'live' Jolson performances of 'Swanee,' 'My Mammy,' and 'California Here I Come' that are far more dynamic--capture him more vividly--than his best-selling studio recordings.

"George Burns once told me: "Chip, if you'd seen Jolson in his prime on stage, you'd have wanted to retire. Anyone would have wanted to retire. Because you would have realized you could never be that great." Jolson was the only Broadway star ever to work without an understudy or standby. His producers, the Shuberts, decided in October of 1920, that there was no point in paying anyone to work as Jolson's understudy; people were coming to see Jolson not the show, and from then on, their policy was to simply cancel the performance if Jolson was unable to go on.

The album, available for order now, is officially being released on March 9th, which was the birthday of the late talk-show host Joe Franklin. "There was never a bigger Jolson fan than Joe Franklin," Deffaa notes. "He gave me rare recordings he owned of such major oldtime stars as Jolson, George M. Cohan, and Fanny Brice, which helped make this new series possible.

"There's a lot of Broadway history in this collection. Audio quality varies greatly from track to track, depending on the age and quality of the source material. There are limits to what even as skilled a recording engineer as Scott Gordon--who devoted many hours to remastering my vintage 78s--can do with acoustic recordings made over a century ago. But for me, the historic value of these early rarities counts for more than whether the sound is high fidelity. I'm very grateful to engineer Scott Gordon, graphic designer Frank Dain, special assistant David Urriola, Steve Garrin, Matt Nardozzi, Jesse Riehl and everyone else who's helped me in one way or another.

"If you want to understand the history of musical theater, you need to know where it's come from. Jolson was recognized, in his heyday, as Broadway's 'King,' and America's number-one song-plugger. I wanted to share some samples of his early work in this limited collectors' edition release," Deffaa says. "Jolson has been referenced in various shows I've written, from 'One Night with Fanny Brice' to 'Irving Berlin: In Person." I'm happy to share these vintage rarities now. The album, launching a series celebrating early musical-theater stars, is dedicated to a man who for decades has done so much to celebrate musical theater, Jim Morgan of the York Theater."