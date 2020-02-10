Check Out Exclusive New Designs In The Theatre Shop

Shop Now! Click Here!

Two Show Day T-Shirt

$21 | Buy Now This t-shirt is everything you've dreamed of and more. It feels soft and lightweight, with the right amount of stretch. It's comfortable and flattering for all genders! Let everyone know you've got a two show day today! May Break Into Song T-Shirt

$20 | Buy Now This t-shirt is everything you've dreamed of and more. It feels soft and lightweight, with the right amount of stretch. If you're known to spontaneously break into song, then this is the perfect T-Shirt for you! Point Me Toward The Stage T-Shirt

$20 | Buy Now This t-shirt is everything you've dreamed of and more. It feels soft and lightweight, with the right amount of stretch. With our Point Me Toward The Stage T-shirt you'll never miss your entrance! A 5, 6, 7, 8 T-Shirt

$20 | Buy Now You've now found the staple t-shirt of your wardrobe. With Our 5, 6, 7, 8 T-shirt you'll always be ready to break into dance... because a dancer dances. (And you probably need this job.) I Can't I'm In Tech T-Shirt

$20 | Buy Now This t-shirt is everything you've dreamed of and more. It feels soft and lightweight, with the right amount of stretch. Let everyone know you're busy and in tech with this perfect T-Shirt! Dance Break T-Shirt

$20 | Buy Now You've now found the staple t-shirt of your wardrobe. It's made of a thicker, heavier cotton, but it's still soft and comfy. Our Dance Break T-shirt will mean you're always ready to bust out a move! Triple Threat Sweatshirt

$30 | Buy Now The perfect shirt or gift for a true triple threat! If you're great at singing, acting, and dancing (or, like some of us, an actual threat to all three disciplines) then this is the perfect shirt for you! Love Is Love T-Shirt

$20 | Buy Now This t-shirt is everything you've dreamed of and more. It feels soft and lightweight, with the right amount of stretch. A portion of the proceeds from this shirt will benefit The Trevor Project and The Trans Lifeline. Jazz Hands Mug

$15 | Buy Now Whether you're drinking your morning coffee, evening tea, or something in between - this mug's for you! With our Jazz Hands mug you'll always be ready to give a little shimmy and show off some Fosse!