Celebrate FROZEN on DISNEY ON BROADWAY LIVE! This Monday

This Monday Disney on Broadway LIVE! presents a special Frozen edition!

Joining this week's show is Mason Reeves who plays Kristoff in the North American Tour of the show and McKenzie Kurtz of the Broadway company.

The episode will also celebrate the class of 2020 as they transition from school to the stage.

Tune in Monday, June 1st at 3pm ET at the @disneyonbroadway Instagram Live.

A mysterious secret. A family torn apart. As one sister struggles with being an outsider and harnessing her powers within, the other sets out on a thrilling adventure to bring her family together once again. Both are searching for love, but they'll learn that to find it they'll have to look inside themselves first.

Frozen is melting hearts in an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning team. It features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez.

An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You