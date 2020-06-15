BroadwayWorld Seeks NYC Based Broadway Theatre Critic With Unique & Diverse Voice

BroadwayWorld is seeking a New York theatre critic with unique and diverse voices to join our team. The writer would head up a weekly column covering current trends, news, and events in the industry as well as review Broadway, off-Broadway and theatrical events in NYC.

Our longtime Broadway critic, Michael Dale, will be stepping back as our lead critic, focusing more on a weekly column, feature writing, and covering less-reviewed works in New York City.

"I will always be grateful to Robert Diamond and to BroadwayWorld for the opportunity to reinvent myself into one of the handful of writers privileged to review New York City's most exciting and important creation, live theatre." said Dale. "The artists, journalists and press representatives I've met and worked with along the way have always been generously kind to me. But the time has come for me to step aside and I'm very proud that BroadwayWorld will be taking this opportunity to diversify the pool of first night theatre critics."

"Once performances begin again I'll be back, too, writing about the current Broadway and Off-Broadway scene while also spending more time covering the wealth of creativity to be seen Off-Off Broadway."

BroadwayWorld is committed to diversifying the perspectives in our theatre coverage and BIPOC, trans/non-binary/gender non-conforming, and queer writers are highly encouraged to apply.

Applicants should be industry enthusiasts with excellent writing skills, great attention to detail, and a strong, self-motivated work ethic.

Candidates must live in the New York City area.

To apply, send an email to apply@broadwayworld.com with subject 'NYC Critic.' Please include a cover letter, resume, social media/website links, and any clippings.

