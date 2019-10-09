Barcelona Dance Company Barred From Performing In Los Angeles

The Latino Theater Company announced today that it has been forced to cancel the two-week run of Spanish performance artist Marta Carrasco's 'Perra de Nadie' that was sponsored by SPAIN arts & culture and scheduled to run Oct. 10 through Oct. 20.

Although details remain hazy, a rep for the company said in a statement that "Marta and her company were not allowed to enter the U.S. when they arrived this morning, and were instead forced to return to Barcelona."

In Perra de Nadie (Nobody's Bitch) a non-dialogue dance theatre piece, internationally celebrated performance artist Marta Carrasco, returns to Latino Theater Company with her new performance.

In the deepest part of everyone, where the underworld of vulnerability, madness, tenderness, and fragility exist, live Lili and her night watchmen, and her endearing vastness blooms. Marta Carrasco is a stage creator, performer, dancer, choreographer and theater teacher of the contemporary scene.

Her creations are influenced by artists such as Mary Wigman, Martha Graham or Pina Bausch, are characterized by an expressionist and grotesque aesthetic. The topics she deals with are close to the darkness and imperfection of the human being.

More info on the production can be found here: https://www.thelatc.org/perradenadie

BroadwayWorld will continue to follow this story.





