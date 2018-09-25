BWW's On This Day - September 25, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 25 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Jekyll & Hyde
Uncle Romeo Vanya Juliet
Company
The Nap
Talisman Roses
Oliver!
Beetlejuice
Dear Evan Hansen
Girl from the North Country
Hello, Dolly!
Love's Labour's Lost
On Beckett
Renascence
The Glass Menagerie
Oklahoma!
Popcorn Falls
The Winning Side
Mythic: A New Musical
The King and I
The Height of the Storm
Heartbreak House
The Great Gatsby
Be More Chill
Talisman Roses
Last Days of Summer
Beetlejuice
The Revolving Cycles Truly and Steadily Roll'd
Pamela's First Musical
Eugenius!
Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
The Hurricane Party
Jekyll & Hyde
Arabian Nights
Dust
Tootsie
I Was Most Alive with You
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Bernhardt/Hamlet
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/25/18
(Beverly, MA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/25/18
(West End - 0)
opening 9/26/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/27/18
(Regional (US) - 0)
opening 9/27/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/29/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 10/1/18
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 10/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/1/18
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 10/2/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/2/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/3/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/5/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 10/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/8/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/8/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 10/8/18
CLOSING SOON:
Young Frankenstein
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/29/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/29/18
(London - 2018)
closing 9/29/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/29/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/30/18
(Regional (US) - 0)
closing 9/30/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/30/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/6/18
(New York - 2018)
closing 10/7/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/7/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/7/18
(Beverly, MA (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/7/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/13/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 10/13/18
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 10/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 10/14/18
Thursday September 27, 2018:
Jennifer Holliday Will Headline MILLIE in Scottsdale
Friday September 28, 2018:
GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Broadway Cast Recording Available 9/28
Monday October 1, 2018:
Burton, Wu, & More Join Reading of TERMS OF ENDEARMENT
Monday October 1, 2018:
Jackman and Yazbek to Appear at An Evening With CBS Sunday Morning
Tuesday October 2, 2018:
New Play About Gloria Steinem to Make World Premiere in New York
COMING UP: