BWW's On This Day - September 16, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 16 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The True
Bullets Over Broadway
The Drowsy Chaperone
A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur
The Evolution of Mann
Black Light
Laramie: A Legacy
Bernhardt/Hamlet
Mother of the Maid
Jekyll & Hyde
Uncle Romeo Vanya Juliet
Company
The Nap
Talisman Roses
Oliver!
Beetlejuice
Dear Evan Hansen
Girl from the North Country
SpongeBob SquarePants
Gettin' the Band Back Together
Twelve Angry Men
Sylvia
Be More Chill
SIX
Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
Passion
Laramie: A Legacy
Young Frankenstein
The King and I
The Height of the Storm
Heartbreak House
The Great Gatsby
Talisman Roses
Last Days of Summer
Beetlejuice
Pamela's First Musical
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Twelve Angry Men
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/20/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/21/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/21/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/24/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/24/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/25/18
(Beverly, MA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/25/18
(West End - 0)
opening 9/26/18
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/27/18
(Regional (US) - 0)
opening 9/27/18
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/29/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 10/1/18
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 10/1/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 10/1/18
CLOSING SOON:
Carousel
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/16/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/16/18
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/16/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/23/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/23/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 9/23/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/24/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/29/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 9/29/18
(London - 2018)
closing 9/29/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 9/29/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/18
(Regional (US) - 0)
closing 9/30/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 9/30/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 10/1/18
(New York - 2018)
closing 10/7/18
Monday September 17, 2018:
Jeremy Jordan and Jason Robert Brown to Team Up for Concert at SubCulture NYC
Monday September 17, 2018:
Leslie Kritzer Returns to Joe's Pub with BURN IT TO THE GROUND
Monday September 17, 2018:
PRETTY WOMAN's Ellyn Marie Marsh will Bring 'I'm Sorry...What' to The Green Room 42 on 9/17
Friday September 21, 2018:
Emily Bautista, Red Concepcion and Anthony Festa To Lead MISS SAIGON On Tour
Sunday September 23, 2018:
BE MORE CHILL Will Make its New York Premiere This Summer
Sunday September 23, 2018:
Carnegie Hall's Fall FAMILY DAY Celebrates Storytelling Through Music, 9/23
Sunday September 23, 2018:
The Broadway Flea Market and Auction Will Return on September 23
