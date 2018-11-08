BWW's On This Day - November 8, 2018

Nov. 8, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on November 8 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
King Kong
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/8/18

Irving Berlin's White Christmas
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 11/8/18

Switzerland
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/10/18

Thom Pain (based on nothing)
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/11/18

Mike Birbiglia's The New One
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/11/18

The Other Josh Cohen
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/12/18

My One and Only
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/12/18

A Chorus Line
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/14/18

Wild Goose Dreams
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/14/18

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/14/18

The Prom
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/15/18

Thunderbirds - Beyond the Horizon
(West End - 0)
opening 11/16/18

All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 11/18/18

Downstairs
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/18/18

Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/19/18

Caroline, or Change
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/20/18

Clueless, the Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 11/20/18

Summer and Smoke
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/20/18

The Snowman
(West End - 2018)
opening 11/23/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Mary and Max
(Canada - 2018)
closing 11/10/18

Wise Children
(West End - 2018)
closing 11/10/18

The Nap
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18

Oklahoma!
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18

Black Light
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18

Fireflies
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18

Sakina's Restaurant
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18

James and the Giant Peach
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/11/18

My One and Only
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/12/18

Renascence
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/17/18

Ordinary Days
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/17/18

India Pale Ale
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18

Bernhardt/Hamlet
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18

A Chorus Line
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18

Good Grief
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18

Plot Points In Our Sexual Development
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18

The Niceties
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/18/18

The Rivals
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 11/18/18

Celebrity Autobiography
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 11/19/18

COMING UP:

Friday November 9, 2018:
Michael Longoria Will Release Christmas Album
Sunday November 11, 2018:
Michael C. Hall to Star in THOM PAIN at Signature Theatre
Monday November 12, 2018:
Harriet Harris Will Host The Acting Company's Fall Gala
Tuesday November 13, 2018:
Jim Walton Will Join Cast of COME FROM AWAY

