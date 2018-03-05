BWW's On This Day - March 5, 2018

Mar. 5, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on March 5 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
A Letter to Harvey Milk
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/6/18

The Low Road
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/7/18

The Cover of Life
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/8/18

Good for Otto
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/8/18

Wicked Clone
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/8/18

Brief Encounter
(West End - 2018)
opening 3/11/18

Three Wise Guys
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/11/18

Three Small Irish Masterpieces
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/11/18

Admissions
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/12/18

Later Life
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/14/18

Escape to Margaritaville
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/15/18

Julius Caesar
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/16/18

Pretty Woman
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 3/18/18

Rocktopia
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/20/18

My Brilliant Divorce
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/20/18

Grand Hotel, The Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/21/18

Kiss of the Spider Woman
(London - 2018)
opening 3/21/18

In the Heights
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 3/21/18

Frozen
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 3/22/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Frankenstein: A New Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/5/18

The Exorcist
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/10/18

Addy & Uno
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/10/18

Flint
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 3/10/18

Relevance
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/11/18

The Parisian Woman
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/11/18

Witness for the Prosecution by Agatha Christie
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/11/18

You Got Older
(Chicago - 2018)
closing 3/11/18

Bright Colors and Bold Patterns
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 3/11/18

An Ordinary Muslim
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/11/18

All or Nothing: The Mod Musical
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/11/18

Time No Line
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/11/18

The Amateurs
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/18/18

Crazy for You
(Los Angeles - 2018)
closing 3/18/18

At Home at the Zoo: Homelife & The Zoo Story
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/18/18

Julius Caesar
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/19/18

Five Guys Named Moe
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/24/18

Hello, From the Children of Planet Earth
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 3/24/18

Network
(West End - 2017)
closing 3/24/18

COMING UP:

Thursday March 8, 2018:
David Rabe's GOOD FOR OTTO Opens at The New Group
Saturday March 10, 2018:
Baldwin, Graham & Gunn Headline '100 YEARS OF BERNSTEIN' at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Sunday March 11, 2018:
Broadway's Carrie Compere To Perform At Carnegie Hall
Sunday March 11, 2018:
ONCE's Glen Hansard Continues LA Phil's 2017-18 Songbook Series
Monday March 12, 2018:
Joshua Harmon's ADMISSIONS Opens at LCT
Monday March 12, 2018:
New Joshua Harmon Play Headlines Lincoln Center Theater's 2018 Lineup

