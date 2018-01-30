BWW's On This Day - January 30, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on January 30 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
The Divide
Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo: Homelife & The Zoo Story
Eugenius!
Fire and Air
Intermission! the Musical
America is Hard to See
Hangmen
In the Body of the World
[Porto]
All or Nothing: The Mod Musical
Hey, Look Me Over!
Crazy for You
Frozen
This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing
Come From Away
The Burn
Chess
Some Old Black Man
Glengarry Glen Ross
Strangers in Between
The Pill
Terminus
Young Frankenstein
The Woman in White
The Divide
The Thing with Feathers
The Homecoming Queen
Hey, Look Me Over!
The Way of the World
One Nation, One Mission, One Promise
Agnus
West Side Story
The Outsider
Miles for Mary
Disco Pigs
Chess
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Cardinal
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/30/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 1/30/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 1/31/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/1/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 2/2/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/2/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/5/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/6/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/6/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/6/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/7/18
(Los Angeles - 2018)
opening 2/7/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/9/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/10/18
(Toronto - 2018)
opening 2/13/18
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 2/14/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 2/14/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/14/18
CLOSING SOON:
The Rat Pack - Live from Las Vegas
(West End - 2012)
closing 2/3/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/3/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/3/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/4/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/8/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18
(West End - 2017)
closing 2/10/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/10/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/10/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/11/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/17/18
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 2/18/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 2/18/18
Thursday February 1, 2018:
Andre De Shields-Helmed AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Plays NJPAC
Thursday February 1, 2018:
Jamie Brewer Stars in AMY AND THE ORPHANS at Roundabout
Thursday February 1, 2018:
Terrence McNally's FIRE AND AIR Opens at CSC
Sunday February 4, 2018:
Original Star Chad Kimball Returns for 54 SINGS MEMPHIS at 54 Below
Monday February 5, 2018:
Ashford, Patinkin, Soo & More Appear at Williamstown Festival's 2018 Gala
Monday February 5, 2018:
Royal Court's HANGMEN Opens U.S. Premiere at Atlantic Theater
Tuesday February 6, 2018:
Eve Ensler's IN THE BODY OF THE WORLD Begins at MTC
Tuesday February 6, 2018:
Faith Prince and More Star in THE CAKE at La Jolla Playhouse
Tuesday February 6, 2018:
Tracy Letts' New Play THE MINUTES Arrives on Broadway
