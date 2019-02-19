BWW's On This Day - February 19, 2019

Feb. 19, 2019  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on February 19 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/19/19

Merrily We Roll Along
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 2/19/19

Follies
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/19/19

Only Fools and Horses
(West End - 2018)
opening 2/19/19

The Animals and Children Took to the Streets
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/19/19

The Play That Goes Wrong
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/20/19

The Price of Thomas Scott
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/20/19

Tartuffe
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/21/19

We Are The Tigers
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/21/19

Equus
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/21/19

Fiddler on the Roof
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/21/19

Lolita, My Love
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/23/19

Hurricane Diane
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/24/19

Marys Seacole
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/25/19

Alice By Heart
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/26/19

The Passengers
(Immersive - 2019)
opening 2/27/19

Superhero
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
opening 2/28/19

Admissions
(West End - 2019)
opening 2/28/19

The Twilight Zone
(West End - 2019)
opening 3/4/19

 CLOSING SOON:
God Shows Up
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/21/19

The Trial of the Catonsville Nine
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 2/23/19

Pinter at the Pinter
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/23/19

The Wider Earth
(West End - 2018)
closing 2/24/19

The Mortality Machine
(Immersive - 2019)
closing 2/24/19

The Passengers
(Immersive - 2019)
closing 2/28/19

Caroline, or Change
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/2/19

Black is the Color of My Voice
(West End - 2019)
closing 3/2/19

Freestyle Love Supreme
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19

My Very Own British Invasion
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2019)
closing 3/3/19

Lolita, My Love
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19

A Man for All Seasons
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/3/19

Fiddler on the Roof
(West End - 2018)
closing 3/9/19

Choir Boy
(Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19

By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19

Hurricane Diane
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19

Spaceman
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19

Mies Julie
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19

The Dance of Death
(Off-Broadway - 2019)
closing 3/10/19

COMING UP:

Monday February 25, 2019:
Idina Menzel Joins Roundabout Spring Gala, Honoring John Lithgow
Monday February 25, 2019:
Kilgore, Damiano, And Sengbloh to Join Scott Alan At Birdland
Tuesday February 26, 2019:
THE PROM, THE CHER SHOW, & More Will Take Part in Kids' Night On Broadway

Related Articles

VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Tackles Trump's 'Border Lies'

VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Tackles Trump's 'Border Lies'

VIDEO: Jeff Daniels Wasn't Intimidated to Play Atticus Finch

VIDEO: Jeff Daniels Wasn't Intimidated to Play Atticus Finch

VIDEO: Tatiana Maslany Had a Wardrobe Malfunction in NETWORK

VIDEO: Tatiana Maslany Had a Wardrobe Malfunction in NETWORK

Alice Ripley Will Star in INTO THE WOODS Concert in Patchogue

Alice Ripley Will Star in INTO THE WOODS Concert in Patchogue

More Hot Stories For You

  • Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On Paper Mill's MY VERY OWN BRITISH INVASION
  • THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Musical Will Hold Reading in London
  • COME FROM AWAY Will Celebrate February 18 All Over the World
  • Josh Young and Emily Padgett Announce Birth of Baby Girl
  • A Muse-ic Lesson: Counting Down the Best Songs in Stage-Bound HERCULES!
  • VIDEO: Dolly Parton Celebrates The London Opening of 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE