Turning Point Ensemble Presents Sounds Unheard Concert

Turning Point Ensemble (TPE) created a successful partnership with Canadian/Tajik composer Farangis Nurulla-Khoja a few years ago, and it continues with the upcoming concert, Sounds Unheard; a full in-depth program of Nurulla-Khoja's music through a portrait concert performed on May 11 at 2pm & 12th at 7:30pm at the Fei and Milton Wong Experimental Theatre, Goldcorp Centre for the Arts, 149 W. Hastings St.Vancouver.

"We are especially excited to present the premiere of a major new work, Phantasmagoria,composed for TPE and the warm rich voice of mezzo soprano Marie-Annick Béliveau", stated conductor and Artistic Director Owen Underhill. "The music of Farangis Nurulla-Khoja is a special world merging and transcending the experience of different cultures and the poetry and extremes of human experience from displacement to the unknown."

The collaboration between Turning Point Ensemble and Farangis Nurulla-Khoja began in 2014 when TPE commissioned her to compose a new piece entitled, Le jour ma nuit, included in the program. The portrait concert also comprises Un Voyageur, a new work for solo trombone performed by TPE's Jeremy Berkman and Ni di 'ici ni d'ailleurs, dedicated to displaced individuals all over the world who have left their homes in the hope of finding equilibrium elsewhere. Inspired by her own experience as a displaced person, it has an evolutionary quality, with sounds gradually changing during the course of the piece through subtle adjustments in technique.

"I am extremely happy to continue our fruitful collaboration by writing a major work for Turning Point Ensemble", stated Nurulla-Khoja. "Phantasmagoria is inspired by José Saramago's novel Blindness in which the characters gradually get effected by an epidemic of blindness. I want to look at Saramago from the point of view of our existence here and now. While reading the novel, I discovered a different kind of time. I call it "the time within the wrinkle", because you go inside a point in time and you discover that what you thought to be just a small detail is actually a whole physical presence of a universe of multiplicities, of heterogeneous happenings."

Her work as a contemporary music composer focuses on vocal intonations and its unique ability to influence our perception and understanding of our surroundings.

Ticket are available at turningpointensemble.ca

