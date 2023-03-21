Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THEY DON'T PAY? WE WON'T PAY! at Mercury Theatre

The production opens on 22 March, with previews from 17 March, and runs until 31 March.

Mar. 21, 2023  

All new production photos have been released for Mercury Theatre's production of They Don't Pay? We Won't Pay! by Dario Fo and Franca Rame. Check out the photos below!

They Don't Pay? We Won't Pay! is the work of Dario Fo, Nobel Laureate and the master of farce, and his wife, Franca Rame. Deborah McAndrew's whip-smart adaptation mixes political satire, hilarious plot twists and wise-cracking dialogue to create a thrilling play about the lengths people will go to when they're desperate.

Mercury Theatre Creative Director Ryan McBryde directs Joseph Alessi (Jack), Jack Shalloo (Lewis), Laura Doddington (Anthea), Tesni Kujore (Maggie) and Marc Pickering (Constable/ Sergeant/Undertaker/Pops). The production opens on 22 March, with previews from 17 March, and runs until 31 March.


Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

