Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards!

Here are the current standings for Toronto:

Best Ensemble (Equity)

COME FROM AWAY - Mirvish - 2020 38%

LES MISERABLES - Mirvish - 2013 15%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Drayton Entertainment - 2019 7%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Kitchener Waterloo Musical Productions 40%

Wavestage Theatre Company 21%

Scarborough Theatre Guild 13%

Dancer Of The Decade (Equity)

Christine Watson - ROCK OF AGES - Drayton Entertainment - 2017 27%

Matt Alfano - A CHORUS LINE - Stratford Festival - 2016 24%

Andrew Prashad - ONE STEP AT A TIME - Theatre Passe Muraille - 2020 11%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Christopher Ashley - COME FROM AWAY - ROYAL ALEXANDRA THEATRE - 2020 30%

Donna Feore - BILLY ELLIOT - Stratford Festival - 2020 21%

Lawrence OConnor - LES MISERABLES - Mirvish Princess of Wales (POW) - 2013 16%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

MIRVISH PRODUCTIONS 23%

Stratford Festival 20%

Drayton Entertainment 19%

Performer Of The Decade (Equity)

Ramin Karimloo - LES MISERABLES - Mirvish - 2012 20%

AJ Bridel - KINKY BOOTS - Mirvish - 2015 18%

Steffi DiDomenicantonio - COME FROM AWAY - ROYAL ALEXANDRA THEATRE - 2020 14%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Equity)

COME FROM AWAY - ROYAL ALEXANDRA THEATRE - 2020 42%

LES MISERABLES - Mirvish - 2012 18%

KINKY BOOTS - Mirvish - 2018 14%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Equity)

TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Drayton Entertainment - 2020 32%

STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Soulpepper - 2019 29%

A FEW GOOD MEN - Drayton Entertainment - 2020 17%

Set Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Brian Dudkiewicz - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Drayton Entertainment - 2019 25%

Douglas Paraschuk - CAROUSEL - Stratford Festival - 2015 20%

Kristina Newman - SECRET GARDEN - Wavestage Theatre Company - 2019 18%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Equity)

Stratford Festival 24%

Mirvish 22%

Drayton Entertainment 20%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

FROM JUDY TO BETTE: THE STARS OF OLD HOLLYWOOD - Rose Theatre - 2020 29%

ONE STEP AT A TIME - Theatre Passe Muraille - 2020 23%

SARAH/FRANK - Toronto Fringe Festival - 2020 22%

Vocalist Of The Decade (Equity)

Ramin Karimloo - LES MISERABLES - Mirvish Princess of Wales (POW) - 2013 33%

Tara Jackson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Citadel Theatre - 2019 12%

Lee Siegel - LES MISERABLES - Drayton Entertainment - 2014 10%