Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in South Bend! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for South Bend: Arts Educator Of The Decade

Christy Burgess 38%



38%

25%

Crystal RyanJoshua Napierkowski

Best Ensemble

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Premier Arts - 2019 45%

LES MIS - Premier Arts - 2014 27%

SHREK - Premier Arts - 2020 18%



Best Theatre Staff

South Bend Civic Theatre 75%

Art 4 21%

Premier Arts 4%



Costume Design of the Decade

Emily Chidalek - GHOST QUARTET - Art 4 - 2020 82%

Emily Chidalek - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Art 4 - 2020 18%



Dancer Of The Decade

Tell Williams - MARY POPPINS - Premier Arts - 2017 64%

Tell Williams - HAIRSPRAY - Elkhart Civic - 2012 36%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Dr. Aaron Albin - GHOST QUARTET - Art 4 - 2019 42%

Dr. Aaron Albin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Art 4 - 2019 42%

Dr Aaron Albin - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Art 4 - 2020 8%



Performer Of The Decade

Natalie MacRae - MY FAIR LADY - Civic Theatre - 2019 44%

Grace Lazar - GHOST QUARTET - Art 4 - 2019 30%

Hannah Efsits - 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - Art 4 - 2020 7%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

GHOST QUARTET - Art 4 - 2019 47%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Premier Arts - 2019 24%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - Art 4 - 2018 18%



Set Design Of The Decade

Mark Albin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Art 4 - 2019 50%

Mark Albin - GHOST QUARTET - Art 4 - 2019 38%

Mark Albin - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Art 4 - 2020 13%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

South Bend Civic Theatre 73%

Art 4 20%

Premier Arts 7%

