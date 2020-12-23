Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Sioux Falls! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for Sioux Falls: Arts Educator Of The Decade

Bob Wendland 25%



22%

22%

Jonathan Allender-Zivic - University of South DakotaScott Mollman - University of South Dakota

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Britza Studios 52%

Balleraena Dance STudio 48%



Best Ensemble

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - University of South Dakota - 2020 40%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Brookings Community Theatre - 2014 18%

MAMMA MIA - Brookings Community Theatre - 2019 13%



Best Theatre Staff

Washington Pavilion 45%

The Good Night Theatre Collective 33%

Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 22%



Dancer Of The Decade

Madeleine Ellis - FACE FORWARD - LiRa Dance Theatre Company - 2019 37%

Mary Ridder - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 26%

Sydney Place Sallstrom - DAVID & LUCY - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2017 21%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Joe Stollenwerk - CABARET - University of South Dakota - 2019 49%

Bunny Christie - ANNIE - Brookings Community Theatre - 2018 16%

Bob Wendland - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts - 2017 10%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Ramondo Genna - RHINCEROUS - University of South Dakota - 2018 42%

Bob Wendland - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 32%

Mike Thompson - RADIUM GIRLS - Brookings Community Theatre - 2018 12%



Favorite Social Media

Brookings Community Theatre 47%

The Good Night Theatre Collective 39%

Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 14%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Jonathan Allender-Zivic - CABARET - University of South Dakota - 2019 63%

Matt Cook - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 21%

Matt Cook - THE GREATEST HITS CABARET - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2020 16%



Original Script Of The Decade

Cassie Paradise - ANGELS AND DEAMONS - University of South Dakota - 2020 54%

Luke Tatge - ALVIN FLETCHER'S SURPRISE 34TH BIRTHDAY PARTY - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2020 25%

Ruth Sturm & Luke Tatge - DAVID & LUCY - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2017 11%



Performer Of The Decade

Jackson Whitaker - THE ECCENTRICITIES OF A NIGHTENGALE - University of South Dakota - 2019 33%

Stu Melby - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Brookings Community Theatre - 2012 17%

Bob Wendland - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 13%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

CABARET - University of South Dakota - 2019 48%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 17%

ANNIE - Brookings Community Theatre - 2018 14%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival - 2019 32%

RADIUM GIRLS - Brookings Community Theatre - 2018 20%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 19%



Set Design Of The Decade

Victor E. Shonk - THREE SISTERS - University of South Dakota - 2018 36%

Bob Wendland - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 23%

Nick Castillo - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Brookings Community Theatre - 2014 15%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Brookings Community Theatre 30%

South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 24%

University of South Dakota 17%

