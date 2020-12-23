Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards!
Voting ends December 31st, 2020. Winners will be announced in January!
These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Sioux Falls!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Arts Educator Of The Decade
Bob Wendland 25%
Scott Mollman - University of South Dakota 22%
Best Dance Studio Of The Decade
Britza Studios 52%
Balleraena Dance STudio 48%
Best Ensemble
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - University of South Dakota - 2020 40%
12 ANGRY JURORS - Brookings Community Theatre - 2014 18%
MAMMA MIA - Brookings Community Theatre - 2019 13%
Best Theatre Staff
Washington Pavilion 45%
The Good Night Theatre Collective 33%
Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 22%
Dancer Of The Decade
Madeleine Ellis - FACE FORWARD - LiRa Dance Theatre Company - 2019 37%
Mary Ridder - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 26%
Sydney Place Sallstrom - DAVID & LUCY - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2017 21%
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Joe Stollenwerk - CABARET - University of South Dakota - 2019 49%
Bunny Christie - ANNIE - Brookings Community Theatre - 2018 16%
Bob Wendland - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Dakota Academy of Performing Arts - 2017 10%
Director of a Play of the Decade
Ramondo Genna - RHINCEROUS - University of South Dakota - 2018 42%
Bob Wendland - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 32%
Mike Thompson - RADIUM GIRLS - Brookings Community Theatre - 2018 12%
Favorite Social Media
Brookings Community Theatre 47%
The Good Night Theatre Collective 39%
Dakota Academy of Performing Arts 14%
Lighting Design of the Decade
Jonathan Allender-Zivic - CABARET - University of South Dakota - 2019 63%
Matt Cook - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 21%
Matt Cook - THE GREATEST HITS CABARET - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2020 16%
Original Script Of The Decade
Cassie Paradise - ANGELS AND DEAMONS - University of South Dakota - 2020 54%
Luke Tatge - ALVIN FLETCHER'S SURPRISE 34TH BIRTHDAY PARTY - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2020 25%
Ruth Sturm & Luke Tatge - DAVID & LUCY - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2017 11%
Performer Of The Decade
Jackson Whitaker - THE ECCENTRICITIES OF A NIGHTENGALE - University of South Dakota - 2019 33%
Stu Melby - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Brookings Community Theatre - 2012 17%
Bob Wendland - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 13%
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
CABARET - University of South Dakota - 2019 48%
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 17%
ANNIE - Brookings Community Theatre - 2018 14%
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - South Dakota Shakespeare Festival - 2019 32%
RADIUM GIRLS - Brookings Community Theatre - 2018 20%
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 19%
Set Design Of The Decade
Victor E. Shonk - THREE SISTERS - University of South Dakota - 2018 36%
Bob Wendland - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Good Night Theatre Collective - 2019 23%
Nick Castillo - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Brookings Community Theatre - 2014 15%
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Brookings Community Theatre 30%
South Dakota Shakespeare Festival 24%
University of South Dakota 17%
Vocalist Of The Decade
Ebrin Stanley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - University of South Dakota - 2016 33%
Rose O'Brien - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Brookings Community Theatre - 2012 14%
Alexis Britson - MAMMA MIA - Brookings Community Theatre - 2019 10%
