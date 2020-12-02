Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards; Transcendence Theatre Company Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in San Francisco!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for San Francisco:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Transcendence Theatre Company 45%

Scott Guggenheim 24%

Khalia Davis 15%

Best Ensemble

A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars - 2019 42%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ray of Light Theatre - 2018 19%

THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2014 12%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Denny's 47%

Pix and Pints Cafe / 3Below 32%

Boxcar Theatre 21%

Best Theatre Staff

Transcendence Theatre Company 37%

3Below Theaters / SJ Playhouse 16%

Custom Made Theatre 9%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Transcendence Theatre Company 65%

The Scene: California Academy for the Creative and Performing Arts 33%

Serra Musical Theatre Conservatory 2%

Costume Design of the Decade

Kristina Martin - FANTASTICAL FAMILY NIGHT - Transcendence Theatre Company - 2019 44%

Julie Engelbrecht - THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2014 26%

Cathleen Edwards - THE 39 STEPS - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2019 11%

Dancer Of The Decade

Dee Tomasetta - THOSE DANCIN' FEET - Transcendence Theatre Company - 2019 67%

Alicia Murphy - LEGALLY BLONDE - Washington High School Husky Theatre - 2019 13%

Hannah Martinez-Crow - LEGALLY BLONDE - Washington High School Husky Theatre - 2019 9%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Amy Miller - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars - 2019 39%

Scott Guggenheim - THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2014 13%

Shane Ray and Eliza Leoni - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ray of Light Theatre - 2018 11%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Amy Miller - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars - 2019 39%

Scott Guggenheim - THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2014 13%

Shane Ray and Eliza Leoni - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ray of Light Theatre - 2018 11%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Robert Kelley - CONSTELLATIONS - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2017 28%

Jade King Carroll - SKELETON CREW - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley/ Marin Theatre Company - 2018 21%

Jeffrey Lo - THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2019 21%

Favorite Social Media

Instagram 48%

3Below 22%

Ray of Light Theatre 14%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Morgan Becker - REMEMBERING JAMES - The Campbell Theatre - 2019 45%

Jeffrey Porter - GALA CELEBRATION - Transcendence Theatre Company - 2018 40%

Dawn Chiang - ARCHDUKE - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2019 5%

Original Script Of The Decade

Shannon Miner - THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2020 31%

Min Kahng - THE FOUR IMMIGRANTS: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL MANGA - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2017 22%

Paul Gordon - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2019 16%

Performer Of The Decade

Meggie Cansler Ness - THOSE DANCIN' FEET - Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars - 2019 36%

Dedrick Weathersby - RAGTIME - Stage 1 Theater - 2016 20%

Stephen Guggenheim - NINE - 3Below Theaters / SJ Playhouse - 2019 17%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars - 2019 38%

THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2020 10%

DREAMGIRLS - Broadway By The Bay - 2014 9%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE 39 STEPS - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2019 23%

WHO'S HOLIDAY! - 3Below - 2020 23%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Plethos Productions - 2020 13%

Set Design Of The Decade

Michael Kramer - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - 2019 49%

Julie Engelbrecht - THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2016 25%

Joe Ragey - TUCK EVERLASTING - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2018 8%

Sound Design of the Decade

Nils Erickson - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - 2019 71%

Karin Graybash - SKELETON CREW - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley/ Marin Theatre Company - 2018 13%

Teddy Hulsker - ARCHDUKE - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2019 13%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars 32%

Ray of Light Theatre 17%

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 16%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Natalie Gallo - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars - 2019 35%

Dedrick Weathersby - REMEMBERING JAMES - Boxcar Theatre - 2019 19%

Stephen Guggenheim - NINE - 3Below - 2019 13%

Related Articles