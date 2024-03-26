Photos: First Look At LARRY THE MUSICAL: AN AMERICAN JOURNEY At Brava Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Larry the Musical: An American Journey opened on March 23, 2024 at Brava Theater in San Francisco! Performances run from March 27 through April 14, 2024. Check out our exclusive editorial and production photos below!

Larry the Musical is based on the book "Journey for Justice: The Life of Larry Itliong," by the late historian Dr. Dawn Mabalon and Gayle Romasanta.

The assistant director under Cesar Chavez when the United Farm Workers (UFW) was created, Larry organized and led protests for equal pay and dignified living conditions for farm and cannery workers throughout the West Coast and Alaska from the 1930s to when the UFW was created in 1966. As the musical unfolds, Itliong’s story as a brilliant labor organizer comes to life, shedding light on the Filipino American community who shaped Itliong’s leadership as a 15-year-old to his posthumous recognition in Labor International’s Hall of Fame, and the proclamation of “Larry Itliong Day,” by the State of California in 2015.

For more information or to buy tickets, click www.larrythemusical.com

For a limited time, use discount code LARRY30 for 30% off all regular priced tickets. The code is active until this Friday, March 29 at midnight.

*The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.