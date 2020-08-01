The Dramatists Guild Presents A Reading Of TOUGH LOVE By Louisa Vilardi

The DG Footlights reading series in the Hudson Valley continues with Tough Love by Louisa Vilardi. This reading stars Brandon Patterson, Teresa Gasparini, Joli Tribuzio, Johnny Tammaro and Frank Caiati.

This free online event will take place on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 7:00pm.

Free Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/yxe7e6hm

Tough Love is filled with an even mix of comedy and drama. Lou and Rae Marino have a big (and unexpected) announcement they need to make to their children over Sunday dinner, but they discover each of their children have their own news to report. The reverberation of these announcements begins to threaten the Marino family's precarious stability. Secrets are revealed and hidden feelings verbalized ensuring that the Marino family will never return to quite the same Sunday dinner table again. Tough Love is all about when it's okay to give in and when it's okay to give up when it comes to love, marriage, and family.

DG Footlights is a program, created and moderated by the Dramatists Guild of America.

Louisa is a writer and theater director originally from Northern New Jersey where she taught high school English and Creative Writing at Ridgewood High School for over a decade before moving to the Hudson Valley. She developed the NPC Playwriting Program and served as a producer and resident theater director for NPC for many years. She is also a contributing writer for The Huffington Post, Today Parenting Team and Scary Mommy and is a proud member of The Dramatists Guild of America and HOWL Playwrights out of Rhinebeck, NY. Louisa lives in Hopewell Junction, NY with her husband, David, and their two kids, Mario and Charlie. More at www.LouisaVilardi.com

