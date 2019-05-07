Free Work-In-Progress Showings Set for Mabou Mines As Part Of The 2019 Resident Artist Program

The five selected Mabou Mines' 2019 Resident Artist groups will present work-in-progress showings of their projects free to the public from May 17 through May 23, 2019. This year's Resident Artists are: Hannah Mitchell and Lisa Fagan; Leonie Bell, Marcella Murray, and Hyung Seok Jeon; Arpita Mukherjee/Hypokrit Theatre; Dara Malina and Lacy Rose; and Sugar Vendil. This year's RAP mentors are Mabou Mines' Co-Founder JoAnne Akalaitis and New York playwright and performer Orlando Pabotoy. The program panelists included Karen Kandel, Orlando Pabotoy, JoAnne Akalaitis, and Sharon Fogarty, who also acts as the Program Director.

Mabou Mines' long-standing Resident Artist Program, originally founded in 1991 by Ruth Malezcech, offers emerging artists the opportunity to work in residence at Mabou Mines for six months, receiving mentoring from Artistic Directors and Associates, as well as a stipend, rehearsal and performance space, and administrative and technical assistance. Participants attend monthly meetings, creating an artistic community through shared ideas in a forum-like setting. Resident Artists show their work at the program's culmination; the showings are always free and open to the public. The program is supported, in part, by the Jerome Foundation and with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in Partnership with the City Council.

The 2019 RAP Showings will take place May 17 - May 23 at Mabou Mines, 150 First Avenue, Manhattan. The showings are 50 minutes or less each. Tickets are free but reservations are highly encouraged. Ticket link: https://ci.ovationtix.com/3092. For more information on the shows, visit www.maboumines.org/resident-artist-program/

About the 2019 Resident Artists

Arpita Mukherjee/Hypokrit Theatre Company | ELEMENTS

Free Showings: May 17 at 8pm + May 18 at 8pm

You are on a journey to save the earth. You don't believe the earth needs help. You are lost in the floods and the typhoons. You are the savior that advocates for the progress of humanity. You are the one that sees the beauty of destruction.

Gods and heroes and villains are a part of every epic story. In the story of our Earth, who are We? Are we the Creators, the Preservers or the Destroyers?

Have we preserved what we should destroy? Or have we created a form of destruction?

Elements is a journey to understand our past and rebirth our future, using the myth of the Hindu trinity - Brahma as creator, Vishnu as Preserver and Shiva as Destroyer - and Tandav, the dance of destruction, the suppression of ignorance and the cosmic balance.

ARPITA MUKHERJEE (Director) is a New York-based director who works on new plays and musicals. She is the Artistic Director of the Congressional Award-winning Hypokrit Theatre Company and the Festival Chair of Tamasha for South Asian artists.

Recent: Monsoon Wedding (Berkeley Rep); Elements of Change (co-production with UNICEF, Rattlestick, and Greenpoint Innovations); Romeo and Juliet (Access Theater); and My First Time (D.C. premiere). She has developed work at The Public Theatre, New York Theatre Workshop, Ma-Yi and Baruch College. Upcoming: Emily Mann's Still Life reading (WP Theater); House of Joy with Sam Woodhouse (San Diego Rep); Untitled Climate Project (Mabou Mines); Anon(ymous) by Naomi Iizuka at Iowa State University, where she will be the 2019 Artist-in-Residence. Arpita is a 2018-2020 Women's Project Lab Fellow, a 2018 Eugene O' Neill National Directing Fellow, a 2019 Mabou Mines Resident Artist, a member of the 2018 Lincoln Center Directors Lab and recipient of the 2018 Jonathan Alper Directing Fellowship.

DEEPSIKHA CHATTERJEE (Production Design) enjoys teaching diverse students at Hunter College CUNY. She has a B.Sc. in Psychology and BFA in Fashion Design from India and her MFA from Florida State University. Her costume designs received the Best Costume Design award at United Solo 2014 and 2017. Her designs have been seen at Barnard College, Women's Project, New York Musical Festival, United Solo and Pan Asia Repertory. She worked at Santa Fe Opera, Glimmerglass Opera and Utah Shakespearean Festival. She researches and publishes about costumes of Indian film and dance and has presented at USITT, Costume Society of America and Rubin Museum of Art. In 2017 she was invited to co-curate the Indo-American Arts Council's Erasing Borders Dance Festival.

KULDEEP SINGH (Production Design), is a multi-disciplinary artist with a compound artistic practice, comprising a system of non-linear narratives in visual art and multi-media performance. Through inventing situations in theatrical installations and hybrid myths, he surveys hiatuses in post-colonial histories. With his intensive, decade long training in the Indian classical dance form of Odissi (with critically acclaimed dancer Madhavi Mudgal, in New Delhi) he deconstructs components in movement and acting, sound/percussion mnemonics and spatial arrangements - all as re-arranged fragments in layers, engaging in body politics and social anthropology. Kuldeep holds the National Freedom of Expression Award, Mumbai (2009, Infinity Films). His selected solo performances include at the Kolkata International Performance Festival (2014), Yaddo (2015) and Rapid Pulse International Performance Festival in Chicago (2016), La Mama Theater (2016), and most recently at Asia Society, NYC (2018) to name a few. His selected lectures & demonstrations include at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art - New Delhi, Queens Museum - NYC, Delhi University, University College London, University of Iowa, University of Nebraska-Omaha and Hunter College, NYC. www.singhkuldeep.com

GAYATRI PATEL BAHL (Movement) is an actress, dancer, filmmaker, and entrepreneur. Gayatri's desire to live an inspired life has led her on an exhilarating journey through Bollywood as producer & lead of the Hindi Film "Let's Dance"; from founding Textured, a web development company; and to co-founding Leblum, a Techstars NYC 16′ company. Gayatri's short film TINA, a film she wrote, directed & produced, premiered this March at the Vancouver International Women in Film Festival. As a dancer, Gayatri has had the privilege of training under and eventually being choreographed by Saroj Khan; training in contemporary and modern dance at Terrence Lewis' studio; and finally training with Pandit Birju Maharaj's direct disciple, Vijayshree Chaudhary. In NYC, Gayatri trains in Kathak with Exponent Parul Shah and in Rhythm Composition with Pandit Divyang Vakil, In addition to being choreographed by Saroj Khan (Devdas), Gayatri has had the privilege of working with Longinus Fernandes (Slumdog Millionaire), and Rajeev Goswami. Gayatri has graced the stage of the world renowned Alvin Ailey Citigroup Theatre and NYC's SummerStage and has been featured in Elle Magazine US, Times of India, Real Bollywood, Sa Dance Company, Filmfare Magazine and ETC Networks.

Leonie Bell, Marcella Murray + Hyung Seok Jeon | I DON'T WANT TO INTERRUPT YOU GUYS

Free Showings: May 19 at 2pm + May 20 at 7pm

"I Don't Want To Interrupt You Guys" is a physicalized disruption of the defensive spaces we inhabit when we encounter our most vulnerable selves. Using live media, family histories, and a reverence for the kids we used to be, this piece is an attempt to rekindle what intimacy and empathy can be when misplaced properness is thrown out with the trash. This is a yard sale of memories that we may have altered in the interest of feeling connected to anything at all.

This piece was developed with additional support by the Founder's Artist-in-Residency Program at the Jonah Bokaer Arts Foundation in May 2018.

LEONIE BELL (Creator/Performer) is a German-American theater-maker based in Berlin/New York. She creates fake family parties, mass lullabies, pseudo-historical excursions, and other theatrical tantrums that endow the audience with more creative powers and foster a momentary feeling of belonging amongst strangers. Leonie's artistic practice involves an irreverent reverence for the irrational and a relentless desire for community. In NYC, she has performed at BAM, the Met Breuer, Performance Space NY, Cloud City, Under St. Marks Theater, Dixon Place, The Brick, Center for Performance Research, and other venues. She is a participant of the BAX Upstart Program 2018-2019 and The Midwives Term 2018-2019. (BA from Bard College; MFA in Theatre from Sarah Lawrence College.) For more info on upcoming antics, run slow-motion to www.leoniebell.org

HYUNG SEOK (hee-young-suk) JEON (Creator/Performer) is a South Korean multi-disciplinary theatre artist and a video designer based in NYC. In 2014, Jeon's video work, including his short film 'Autumn' (2014), was installed by the artistic director Robert Wilson at the 21st Watermill Center Annual Benefit. In 2016, he performed in a dance puppetry piece, Tough the Tough (Redux: Steve), directed by David Neumann. In 2017, he created and performed in How a River Carries You as a part of Puppet Blok 2017 at Dixon Place. 2018, he created and performed a solo piece A Held Posture at Theatre Lab, a meditation on generational loss in relation to the sensation of sinking into deep water. He is a recipient of 2015 Fulbright graduate study award. Hyung Seok is currently working on David Neumann and Marcella Murray's new project "Distances Smaller Than This Are Not Confirmed" as a video designer and a performer.

MARCELLA MURRAY (Creator/Performer) is a New York-based theater artist (but deeply attached to her roots in Augusta, Georgia). She is a playwright, performer, and puppeteer who is passionate about devised work. Murray's work is heavily inspired by the observed ways in which people tend to self-segregate and reconnect. Her work tends to focus on themes of identity within a community and (hopefully) forward momentum in the face of trauma. In 2018, she performed in The Slow Room, a piece directed by Annie Dorsen at Performance Space New York. She also performed in a workshop showing of Ocean Filibuster which was co-created by the team Pearl D'Amour (Lisa D'Amour and Katie Pearl) with composer Sxip Shirey at Abrons Arts Center. She is currently collaborating with David Neumann on "Distances Smaller Than This Are Not Confirmed" and is also a participant in Puppet Lab at St. Ann's Warehouse in collaboration with Andrew Murdock.

Hannah Mitchell + Lisa Fagan | WARM LINE

Free Showings: May 19 at 3:30pm + May 20 at 8:30pm

With dancers Nora Alami, Lena Engelstein, Quincie Hydock, Shannon Spicer, Kimiko Tanabe & Joanna Warren. "Warm Line" is a daughter's attempt to rekindle the warmth and exuberance of her mother's life. It is a foggy and laughter-rippled homage to a life lived in service of others and in search of connection, of a woman flickering on the threshold between lucidity and psychosis. Euripides' Bakkhai, Richard Simmons' Anatomy Asylum, and a non-crisis overnight hot-line in Georgia are all set ablaze in this show where ancient and contemporary griefs smolder side-by-side.

HANNAH MITCHELL (Creator/Performer) is an actor and theater-maker based in Brooklyn. She acts in plays and on-camera, devises original movement-theater hybrids, and creates intimate experiences for audiences of one. She has performed in such venues as The Public Theater, The Armory, Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, Lewis Center for the Arts at Princeton, HERE Arts Center, The New Ohio, Gibney, Roulette, and Dixon Place, among others. She has also performed in many productions mounted in the theater of the great outdoors in locations such as the beach on Shelter Island, a bed on the Christopher Street pier, and in Madison Sq. Park with a spandex-clad commedia troupe. She earned a BA in Theater & Performance from Bard College, where she received the Don Parker prize for theater. hannahmitchell.net

LISA FAGAN (Director/Choreographer) is a choreographer, director, and dancer based in Brooklyn, NY. Recent work in NYC has been presented by The Exponential Festival 2019, Ars Nova (ANT FEST 2018), New York Live Arts (2017/18 Fresh Tracks Artist in Residence), Movement Research at Judson Church, Gibney, Dixon Place, Center for Performance Research (Chez Bushwick Artist in Residence), HERE Arts Center, Roulette, Gelsey Kirkland Arts Center, BAX, and The 92nd Street Y, among others. As a performer she's landed in theaters, museums, basements, shipping crates, walls, and on the Highline without permission. Fagan is also the creator/director of CAMP: Collaborative Arts Mobility Project, an experimental summer arts residency program for artists across disciplines entering its 5th season. She has received support from The Foundation for Contemporary Art and New York Live Arts. She graduated from Bard College in 2011 where she received the Ana Itelman Prize for choreography. www.lisafagandanceproblems.com

Dara Malina + Lacy Rose | THE PASSION ACCORDING TO G.H.

Free Showings: May 21 at 8pm + May 22 at 8pm

Director Dara Malina and composer Lacy Rose are adapting Clarice Lispector's 1964 novella, "The Passion According to G.H." into a multi-disciplinary opera that follows the story of a woman who encounters a cockroach while cleaning her home, tastes the white stuff inside of the crushed insect, and has an existential awakening. Known only as G.H., an unmarried self-sufficient female sculptor, she travels time and space while never leaving the quadrilateral room described as a "minaret."

This transformative piece celebrates one of the finest Latin American writers of the twentieth-century. Our goal is to create something beautiful, grotesque and sublime. To immerse an audience into the soaring poetic language and abstract depths of this challenging work about individual agency, hope, and the meaning of life. To escape reality and enter the superior unreality of this mind-bending religious experience. Performers: Avery Leigh Druat, Ariadne Greif, Caroline Miller. Clay Artist: Kelley Donahue. Lighting Designer: Kate McGee. Costume Designer: Alyssa Korol. Assistant Director: Brooke DeBettingnies. Stage Manager: KAIT MAHONEY

DARA MALINA (Director) is a director of theatre, performance, opera and film. She has devised radical performance experiments, developed new plays, directed opera films, and reinvented classic works in and around New York City over the past ten years. For her graduate thesis from Columbia University's MFA Theatre Directing program, she adapted and directed Clarice Lispector's THE HOUR OF THE STAR (The Connelly). Her interest continued with EDGE OF NOTHING, a durational performance piece at The Clarice Factor, a Clarice Lispector Symposium at Columbia University. Her work in opera is featured in two short opera films produced by The Pleiades Project including OPHÉLIE from Thomas' HAMLET and COSÌ from Mozart's COSÌ FAN TUTTE which premiered at New Ohio's NY Indie Theatre Film Festival. Most recently, she directed Sophie Treadwell's 1928 feminist expressionist masterpiece, MACHINAL, with Pace University's BFA program and devised THE CYMBELINE PROJECT with BFA/MFA students at Rutgers University. Member: Ensemble Studio Theatre and New Georges Jam. MFA, Columbia University. www.daramalina.com

LACY ROSE (Composer) is a New York based classically trained vocalist, composer and poet. She collaborates regularly with choreographer Coco Karol and composers Sxip Shirey, Alaina Ferris, and John K. Stone. She has opened for and performed with such eclectic artists as Cocorosie, Baby Dee, Dave Malloy, Amanda Palmer, and Osso String Quartet. In August, she made her Mostly Mozart Festival debut in the Schubertiade Remix at Lincoln Center alongside members of the International Contemporary Ensemble. As a composer of neoclassical art songs, Lacy regales her audience with tales of magic, myth, tragedy and love. Maria, her six-part song cycle, explores the inner life and personhood of Gustav Klimt's muses, Maria "Mizzi" Zimmermann and Maria "Ria" Munk. Rose composed the score for a theatrical adaptation of Dylan Thomas' screenplay, The Doctor and The Devils, and is currently adapting Clarice Lispector's The Passion According to G.H. into an opera with director Dara Malina.

AVERY LEIGH DRAUT is a vocalist, songwriter, and actor based in Brooklyn. Her "otherwordly" vocals have brought her to perform with ensembles like The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. This past year Ms. Draut's theatrical debuts included The Public Theatre's Under the Radar, Performance Space New York's COIL Festival, National Sawdust, Night Vale Presents Network, and The Brooklyn Museum; this autumn she will perform with The Oregon Symphony in Portland. As a vocalist in the indie music scene, Ms. Draut has had the pleasure of sharing bills with Andrew Bird and Kishi Bashi, and her own orchestral indie pop project Avery Leigh's Night Palace are currently recording their debut album.

ARIADNE GREIF, praised for her "luminous, expressive voice," "searing top notes," and "dusky depths," (NYTimes), enjoyed a casual child career as a "boy" soprano at the LA Opera, eventually making an adult debut singing Lutoslawski's Chantefleurs et Chantefables with the American Symphony Orchestra. She starred in operas ranging from Donizetti's Elixir of Love with The Orlando Philharmonic, to Poulenc's Les Mamelles de Tirésias at the Aldeburgh Festival, and Atthis, by G.F. Haas, which the NY Times called "a vehicle for Ms. Greif's raw, no-holds-barred performance," and "one of the most searingly painful and revealing operatic performances in recent times." Recent projects included a staged recital in Sydney presented by Resonant Bodies and Sydney Chamber Opera, performances with William Kentridge of the Dada masterpiece Ursonate in Oslo and New York, collaborations with The Knights, Gabe Kahane, Lukas Ligeti, and performances of Carmina Burana, La Bohème, The Magic Flute, Beethoven Symphony No. 9, Mozart Requiem, Mozart Vespers K.231, and Babbit's A Solo Requiem.

CAROLINE MILLER is an innovative and theatrical singer with a particular interest in contemporary opera, operetta, and film. In the 2019-2020 season she is a Resident Artist with Toledo Opera, appearing as Gretel in Hansel and Gretel vs the Witch, as well as the Plaintiff in Trial by Jury. Caroline appears on the only contemporary professional recording of Blossom Time, produced by Albany Records. Opera News lauded her portrayal of Bellabruna, writing "Miller projects all the confident insouciance of a pampered prima donna." Caroline is a co-founder of The Pleiades Project, which tells women's stories and brings opera to new audiences through film. She starred in the short-film Così, which was named an official selection in the NY Indie Theatre Film Festival. Caroline holds a Masters of Music in Vocal Performance from the Eastman School of Music and a Bachelor of Arts from Washington University in St. Louis.

KELLEY DONAHUE is an artist whose work has been shown at Tang Contemporary in Beijing, Robert Miller Gallery in Manhattan, T+H Gallery in Boston, The New York Ceramics/Glass Art Fair in Manhattan, Limner Gallery in Hudson, NY and others. She has held residencies at Clay Art Center in Port Chester, NY, Watershed in New Castle ME, and Arteles in Hamenkyro, Finland. She received her MFA in Ceramic Art from Alfred University in 2014. She currently teaches ceramics at New Jersey City University, BKLYN Clay, Gasworks NYC and lives in Brooklyn.

Sugar Vendil | ANTONYM

Free Showings: May 22 at 7pm + May 23 at 7:30pm

"Antonym" is an interdisciplinary piece that connects sound, movement, and projection design. There's no antonym for nostalgia. "Antonym" (Working Title) attempts to construct the thing we don't have a word for: if nostalgia is a yearning for the past, "Antonym" longs for forward motion and envisions the future as an escape from pain.

Using field recordings of New York City throughout the year, the four seasons serve as a cyclical frame and context for memory. This performance will show the first completed movement I. Winter: Now, Then, and then. It features composer-pianist Sugar Vendil, violinist Hajnal Pivnik, flutist Laura Cocks, projection design by Stephanie Acosta, and costumes by fashion designer Mimi Prober.

SUGAR VENDIL (Composer/Pianist) is a composer, pianist, and interdisciplinary artist. Her artistic practice is strongly rooted in rigorous discipline as a musician and gradually expanded into performance that integrates music, movement, and unconventional approaches to the piano. She is a proud second generation Filipinx American. Most recently, Vendil was selected as a runner up in National Sawdust's Hildegard Competition. In 2016, she was a Fellow in the Target Margin Institute for Collaborative Theater Making. Other residencies include Summer Labs at National Sawdust and a Avaloch Farm, Earthdance (E|MERGE Multidisciplinary Residency), the A-Z West Wagon Station Encampment, Arts Letters & Numbers, and Yaddo. She is the founder of a contemporary music ensemble, The Nouveau Classical Project.

Hungarian-American violinist HAJNAL PIVNICK (Violinist) has developed a career as a performer and curator promoting community-driven music by modern and living composers. Her work has been recognized through foundational support from New Music USA, the Barlow Endowment, and the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council. She is co-artistic director of Tenth Intervention, a collective of musicians that explores intersection of performance and experiential art, and its potential to reflect social issues.

LAURA COCKS (Flutist) is a New York based flutist who works in a wide array of creative environments as a performer and promoter of contemporary music. Laura is the flutist and executive director of TAK ensemble, and a member of the Nouveau Classical Project and the Association of Dominican Classical Artists. She has performed across the Americas and Europe as a soloist and chamber musician in ensembles such as The London Sinfonietta, International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE), Talea Ensemble, Wet Ink Ensemble, and Ensemble Dal Niente. Laura can be heard with TAK, International Contemporary Ensemble, Wet Ink Ensemble, and others on labels such as Carrier Records, ECM, New Focus Recordings, Sound American, Denovali Records, Orange Mountain Music, and Gold Bolus.

RAP Mentors and Panelists

JoAnne Akalaitis (2019 RAP Mentor and Panelist) Co-founder of the critically acclaimed Mabou Mines. Theatre director and writer with 5 Obie Awards for direction (and sustained achievement and a Drama Desk Award.) Former Artistic Director of the New York Shakespeare Festival. In addition to the creation of many works at The Public Theater such as Henry IV , Parts 1 and 2 and Cymbeline, she has staged works by Euripides, Shakespeare, Strindberg, Jana?c?ek, Beckett, Jean Genet, Tennesse Williams, Harold Pinter in addition to her own work, at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York City Opera, Goodman Theatre, Mark Taper Forum, Court Theatre, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, Hartford Stage, New York Theater Workshop and the Guthrie Theater. She was artist-in-residence at the Court Theatre in Chicago where she staged a number of works such as The Iphigenia Project and Mary Stuart. Akalaitis was the Andrew Mellon Co-chair of the first Directing Program at The Juilliard School, chair of the Theater Program at Bard College until 2012, and the Denzel Washington Endowed Chair of Theater at Fordham University in 2015. She is the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship, National Endowment for the Arts and Rockefeller Foundation grants, The Edwin Booth Award, Rosamund Gilder Award for Outstanding Achievement in Theatre, and Pew Charitable Trust National Theatre Artist Residency Program grant.

Orlando Pabotoy (2019 RAP Mentor and Panelist) His recent work in devising and creation of new works was with Ma-Yi Theater Company where he wrote and performed Sesar. His recent collaborations include projects such as The Object Lesson (NYTW, BAM, various International Festivals) Home (BAM, various International Festivals) by Geoff Soebelle and Holoscenes, a site-specific art piece that deals with the Trauma of flooding by Lars Jan. Pabotoy was recently a movement designer for NAATCO's Henry VI. His work as a playwright includes That Beautiful Laugh and an adaptation of Goldoni's The World In the Moon. His professional works in performance, direction and choreography have been seen in (selected venues): NAATCO, Ma-Yi Theater, The Public, NYTW, Yale Rep, Met Opera, Kirk Douglas, The Guthrie. American Airlines Theater, TFANA, The Lake Lucille Project. Salzburg Festival (Austria). He is a faculty member at NYU Tisch School of The Arts, ITW (Amsterdam) and The Juilliard School. Awards: Obie Award (Magno Rubio with Ma-Yi), TCG Fox Fellowship Foundation.

Karen Kandel (2019 RAP Panelist) Karen first worked with Mabou Mines in the 1980s on the gender-reversed adaptation Lear, playing the role of Edna (Edgar in the original). She describes her early work with the Company as truly transformative, during which she "became acutely aware of what it means to be a full creative participant." Karen's work with Mabou Mines has earned her numerous awards including her performance as the narrator in Peter and Wendy (OBIE)- called "astonishing and enchanting."

Karen's deep commitment to collaboration fueled her work with many other like-minded artists committed to expanding traditional notions of theatre, among them Elizabeth Swados, Ann Bogart, Peter Sellars, Andre Serban, and JoAnne Akalitis (one of the Company's founders). Karen became a Co-Artistic Director at Mabou Mines in 2015. Karen's creative vision continues to move her toward "work that embraces every possibility..." Currently she is developing a new work with composer Eve Beglarian entitled The Vicksburg Project, a song cycle following women's lives in Mississippi from the Civil War to today. Karen is the recipient of numerous awards and honors. Among them are three OBIEs, the Connecticut Critics Circle Award, Drama League Outstanding Performance Citation, United States Artists, Ziporyn Fellowship, and Asian Cultural Council Fellowship. She was one of only six recipients of the Audrey Skirball-Kenis T.I.M.E. Grant.

SHARON ANN FOGARTY (2019 RAP Panelist and Program Director) has been a Co-Artistic Director of Mabou Mines since 1999. She wrote and directed Cara Lucia, an original music theater piece, inspired by the life of James Joyce′s daughter. The production premiered at HERE Arts Center in NYC and was nominated for five American Theater Wing Design Awards. The production, re-conceived for touring as Lucia's Chapters of Coming Forth by Day, was nominated for two Elliot Norton Awards (Boston) and received the Best Design Award from The 1st Irish Festival 2011 (NYC). In 2010, with collaborators playwright Jocelyn Clarke, composer Phil Cunningham and the digital artists at Misha Films she developed Finn combining digital Animation and live performance. Finn premiered at the Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. Sharon recently premiered Faust 2.0 adapted from Goethe with adaptor Matthew Maguire and set/lighting designer Jim Clayburgh.

Previously Sharon served as Artistic Director of the New York City-based Daedalus Theater Company and directed many of the company′s productions including: Sebastian Barry′s White Woman Street and Brighde Mullins′ Fire Eater. Additional productions she directed include Hippolytus, St. Joan of the Stockyard, Ubu Roi, Translations, Marat Sade and Every Night Life.

Sharon was nominated for the CalArts/Alpert Award and awarded grants from the Irish Institute, The NEA, NYSCA and Culture Ireland. As a producer she helped launch most of Mabou Mines' work since 1994 including award-winning productions such as Belén - A Book of Hours, and Song for New Yorkdirected by Ruth Maleczech and An Epidog, Ecco Porco, Red Beads, and Mabou Mines DollHouse directed by Lee Breuer. Sharon's teaching credits include her current position, Lecturer of Acting/Directing at Barnard College/Columbia University.





