Bart Shatto Joins FINDING HELENA Industry Presentation

Broadway alum, Bart Shatto, has joined the company of FINDING HELENA for its New York debut.

FINDING HELENA, a love story that crosses enemy lines is coming to New York.

After a presentation in San Antonio, TX last summer, Alexandra Conroy and Ray Hoese's well-crafted and stirring piece of musical theater exploring the depth of love and understanding in the darkest of times will come to New York for a special industry presentation produced by Shavonne Conroy. Thursday, April 11, at 1:00 pm & 5:00 pm. at Open Jar Studios.

The daughter of a Nazi officer falls in love with a Jewish resistance fighter in occupied Poland. They run away together but are separated in the chaos of war. Struggling to find each other, they endure pains of the heart, family, and trust, until they are reunited in New York City after the war.

Bart Shatto has made his mark on Broadway, TV, Concert, and beyond. A member of the original Broadway casts of Tony-nominated "Hands on a Hardbody" and "The Civil War," he has also been seen on Broadway in "War Paint," the iconic role of Jean Valjean in "Les Miserables" and as originating the role of Quincey Morris in "Dracula." Helen-Hayes nominated for the Ford's Theatre production of "The Civil War," he has worked with award-winning directors, Michael Greif, Andy Blankenbuehler, Des McAnuff, Jerry Zaks, Jason Moore, Neil Pepe, Jeff Calhoun, Richard Maltby Jr., and Gabriel Barre.