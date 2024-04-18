FOUR Clé Holly's Play With Music To Have Industry Reading in New York

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On the heels of acclaimed runs at the Hollywood and Edinburgh Fringes, Clé Holly's deeply moving play with music about a string quartet facing an uncertain future will travel to New York City for a special industry presentation helmed by veteran stage director, Gary John La Rosa.

In FOUR, an ambitious manager – hoping to breathe life into an established string quartet with an uncertain future – introduces the group to a new first violinist. This new addition forces the team to explore more than just the music.

This two-act play — running under 90 minutes — features a cast that includes Kai An Chee (Broadway/National Tour: Miss Saigon); Gopal Divan (Broadway: The Royal Hunt Of The Sun), Biko Eisen-Martin (Richard II & Coriolanus at The Delacorte/Public Theater), Bruce Sabath (Broadway: Company (2007 Tony Award); Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, Joel Grey, dir. (Drama Desk Award); Manahatta (Premiere at The Public Theater); Kate Shindle (Broadway: Wonderland, Legally Blonde: The Musical, Cabaret, Jekyll & Hyde; National Tour: Fun Home); and introducing Bela Quines

Gary John La Rosa has staged well over 250 productions including the national tour of Footloose; the world premiere of Michael Ching's A Midsummer Night's Dream; and recent productions at Capital Rep in Albany and Virginia Stage Company in Norfolk. Additional credits include: The Sound of Music with Rex Smith; Fiddler on the Roof (starring Brad Oscar, BroadwayWorld Award-winner); and Always…Patsy Cline starring Sally Struthers. Gary appeared on Broadway and in National/International tours including Fiddler on the Roof and conceived and directed the 50th Anniversary Broadway celebration of the musical (starring Topol and a cast of 90) and appears in the documentary “Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles.”

*Casting by Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick, CSA, co-VP of Advocacy for the Casting Society of America; member, Actor's Fund Looking Ahead Advisory Board.

Clé Holly -- the award-winning playwright of FOUR -- is herself a violinist, supplying a healthy dose of verisimilitude to this acutely written drama with live music. Clé draws upon her unique and creative background to write musicals which feature smart, complex female characters. She is also an Associate Producer of the GLAAD-nominated independent film “Our Son” starring Billy Porter and Luke Evans. Additional information about all her work can be found at www.Cle.digital.

FOUR

Thursday, May 9 @ 11:00 a.m. & 3:00 p.m.

Special show: Friday, May 10 @ 3:00 p.m.

OPEN JAR STUDIOS

1601 BROADWAY

11th Floor

New York, NY 10019

(Broadway & 48th Street - Enter on 48th)





