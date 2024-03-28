David Winitsky Will Direct Industry Presentation of Conroy & Hoese's  FINDING HELENA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



David Winitsky will direct an industry presentation of Conroy & Hoese's new musical, FINDING HELENA. Performances are on Thursday, April 11, at 1:00 pm & 5:00 pm. at Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway, New York City, (Broadway & 48th Street - Enter on 48th). RSVP to info@jaymichaelsarts.com

David Winitsky is the Founder and Executive Artistic Director of the Jewish Plays Project, the nation's leading development house for contemporary Jewish theater. With the JPP, David has developed 57 plays, 37 of which have gone on to production and further development in New York, London, Tel Aviv and around the U.S.

Recent directing projects include an immersive production of The Lehman Trilogy; the premiere workshop of the new musical Vilna: A Resistance Story; and The Raging Skillet with Judy Gold. Other directing in NYC includes: Displaced Wedding (New Worlds Theatre Project). A Wonderful Flat Thing (14th St Y), Brooke Berman's Until We Find Each Other (Best of Festival, MITF).

FINDING HELENA, a love story that crosses enemy lines is coming to New York.

After a presentation in San Antonio, TX last summer, Alexandra Conroy and Ray Hoese's well-crafted and stirring piece of musical theater exploring the depth of love and understanding in the darkest of times will come to New York for a special industry presentation produced by Shavonne Conroy.

The daughter of a Nazi officer falls in love with a Jewish resistance fighter in occupied Poland. They run away together but are separated in the chaos of war. Struggling to find each other, they endure pains of the heart, family, and trust, until they are reunited in New York City after the war.





