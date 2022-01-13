VIDEO: Hi Jakarta Production Releases Second Episode of ABOUT C

Christmas is about togetherness but not for Chris. He often felt lonely because his parents were very busy. Until one day, Chris met a girl who gave him a snowman doll, but suddenly she left him. Will he meet her again? And why did she leave? Where did she go? Yes.. You will find the answer by watching this movie.

Check out the episode below!

Established in November 2017, based in Jakarta, Indonesia as youth performing arts training centre and production, Hi Jakarta production is a company for creative, innovative, and passionate artists.

They inspire, show, and bring audiences spectacular performances and performing arts programmes. They provide arts edutainment programmes that promote lifelong experience and skills also supporting artists in the magnificent era. We help young generations improve their interests in the performing arts industry.

