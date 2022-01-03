National Theatre of Greece Launches Program Using Singing to Assist Those Recovering From COVID-19

In 2021, The National Theatre of Greece launched a program for people recovering from COVID-19, Xinhua reports. Actor and performer Georgios Sochos took part in the program ten years after his final performance with the Greek National Opera, after being hospitalized for two weeks due to COVID-19 in April 2021.

In May, The National Theatre of Greece launched the free online pilot program developed by a team of experts to use singing to assist people suffering from breathlessness and stress. Thirty patients have benefitted from the program to date, and the goal is to support 100 people next year.

The theatre invited Aggeliki Toubanaki to organize and coordinate the new program. Toubanaki holds a PhD in molecular biology, and is a vocalist, researcher, performer, producer, and vocal educator.

"All patients need to communicate their experiences, all those strong feelings that they have from their time in hospital. ...The purpose of this laboratory program is to connect voice, breath and body," she said.

Read more on Xinhua.