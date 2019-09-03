Three Composers Selected For 'ricordilab'

Yair Klartag, Donghoon Shin and Lisa Streich have won the second "ricordilab" international composers' competition. Ricordi Berlin will publish selected works by these composers and support them for three years in the further development of their careers. International "associated partners" will feature the laureates in their programmes.

The programme's partners are the Bamberg Symphony, Taiwan Philharmonic and Saxon State Opera Dresden, as well as the festival Eight Bridges | Music for Cologne, the huddersfield contemporary music festival, the International Music Festival Heidelberger Frühling and Campus Grafenegg.

"We are extremely pleased to be able to enrich our catalogue with these three exceptional talents.

Yair Klartag has a special gift for subtle and delicate instrumentation; Donghoon Shin constructs great arcs of tension and endows each work with its own dramaturgical profile; while Lisa Streich takes a distinctive, invigorating delight in experimentation with new sounds - three quite varied new voices certain to captivate musicians and listeners alike," says Dr. Silke Hilger, Ricordi Berlin's General Manager.

An advisory board of internationally renowned experts consulted the publisher in the selection process. The committee consisted of Hervé Boutry (Consultant, former Director of Ensemble intercontemporain), conductor Enrique Mazzola, composer Younghi Pagh-Paan, Costa Pilavachi (former Senior Vice President of Classical A&R of Universal Music Group), Ilona Schmiel (Executive and Artistic Director of Tonhalle-Orchester Zürich) and Melissa Smey (Executive Director of Miller Theatre, New York).

Yair Klartag was born in 1985 in Israel. His teachers have included Ruben Seroussi and Georg Friedrich Haas. Currently he is working on a music-theatre piece for the Munich Biennale. His Concerto Grosso will be premiered in October 2019 by the Meitar ensemble and Thelma Yellin Symphony Orchestra under Pierre-André Valade.

Donghoon Shin, born in 1983 in South Korea, is currently pursuing a PhD in Composition under the supervision of Sir George Benjamin at King's College London. He has also studied with Julian Anderson and Unsuk Chin. In December 2019, Peter Eötvös will conduct the premiere of his new work for chamber orchestra, commissioned by the Karajan Academy of the Berliner Philharmoniker. Shin is also writing a new orchestral work for the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Lisa Streich, born in 1985 in Sweden, studied composition with Johannes Schöllhorn, Adriana Hölszky, and Mauro Lanza, as well as organ with Margareta Hürholz. Her current commissions include "FRANCESCA" for ensemble recherche and 2019 Klangspuren Schwaz, a new work for Hofkapelle Munich commissioned by the Cologne Philharmonie, and a string quartet for the Quatuor Diotima and Shizuoka Concert Hall.

Ricordilab is supported by VAN, the international online magazine for classical music based in Berlin (www.van-magazine.com).





