Big Screen Classics to Screen at The Ridgefield Playhouse

"The sun will come out tomorrow. Bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow, there'll be sun." The iconic song from the optimistic orphan is the message of hope that we all need right now.

This summer Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies present TCM Big Screen Classics Series - celebrating the magic of the movies and the joy of seeing classics in a movie theater. The sun will come out when an old favorite, Annie, returns to big screen at The Ridgefield Playhouse for two special screenings on Wednesday, June 17 at 4pm and 7pm - part of the Cohen and Wolf, P.C. Movie Series.

Based on one of the most popular comic strips of all time and adapted from the smash Broadway musical, Annie is set in Depression-era New York City, where a spunky little girl (Aileen Quinn) lives in an orphanage run by the boozy, tyrannical Miss Hannigan (Carol Burnett). Annie's hopes soar when multigazillionaire Oliver Warbucks (Albert Finney) decides to take in an orphan for a week to "upgrade his image." This special screening is presented with restored digital projection and includes fascinating pre- and post-feature insights by popular TCM hosts.

Grab your sunglasses and fedora for another summer film event - The Blues Brothers 40th Anniversary Screening on Wednesday, July 1 at 7pm at The Ridgefield Playhouse part of the Cohen and Wolf, P.C. Movie Series. Comedy icons John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd star in the outrageously funny musical comedy. After the release of Jake Blues (Belushi) from prison, he and brother Elwood (Aykroyd) take their blues band back on the road in an attempt to raise money for the orphanage where they were raised. Havoc ensues as the brothers seek redemption on their "mission from God." Directed by John Landis (National Lampoon's Animal House), the soul-stirring comedy classic features musical performances by blues legends Ray Charles, James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Cab Calloway.

For tickets ($15) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





