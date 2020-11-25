Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards; Short North Stage Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Here are the current standings for Columbus:

Best Actor in a Musical Of The Decade (Community)

Dominic Fleshman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Off the Lake Productions - 2018 20%

Dan Heaton - SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 17%

Jonathan Collura - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Pleasure Guild - 2014 11%

Best Actor in a Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

Brandon Karl - MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 42%

Colin Robertson - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Otterbein University - 2018 21%

Lincoln Belford - BIG FISH - Otterbein University - 2018 18%

Best Actor in a Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

Doug Joseph - PRISCILLA - Evolution - 2018 17%

Jonathan Collura - THE WILD PARTY - Imagine Productions - 2016 16%

Thom Christopher Warren - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Short North Stage - 2018 15%

Best Actor in a Play Of The Decade (Community)

Dan Heaton - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 27%

Erik Bobbitt - VENUS IN FUR - Columbus Civic Theatre - 2019 12%

Scott Douglas Wilson - THE ZOO STORY - Columbus Civic Theatre - 2018 11%

Best Actor in a Play Of The Decade (Educational)

Ian Larson - MACBETH - Pickerington High School Central - 2020 50%

Isaiah Colon - THE PILLOWMAN - Capital University - 2017 21%

Scott Douglas Wilson - THE ZOO STORY - Columbus Civic Theatre - 2018 15%

Best Actor in a Play Of The Decade (Professional)

Jonathan Collura - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - CATCO - 2015 20%

Priyanka Shetty - THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Evolution Theatre Company - 2019 13%

Benjamin Turner - ROMEO AND JULIET - Actors Theatre of Columbus - 2019 12%

Best Actress in a Musical Of The Decade (Community)

Carolyn Cutri - CARRIE - Cyclodrama - 2019 16%

Katie Frost - GYPSY - LTOB - 2020 13%

Megan Trimble - SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 12%

Best Actress in a Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

Holly Hanson - MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 44%

Tatum Beck - SINGING IN THE RAIN - Otterbein University - 2019 25%

Amy Silver Judd - GUYS AND DOLLS - Gallery Players Theatre - 2016 17%

Best Actress in a Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

Kara Marie Hancock - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Weathervane Playhouse - 2019 24%

Eli Brickey - AVENUE Q - Weathervane Playhouse - 2017 17%

Kaitlin Descutner - HAIR - Short North Stage - 2018 14%

Best Actress in a Play Of The Decade (Community)

Natalie Tangeman - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Curtain Players - 2020 25%

Nikki Davis - MARIE REGINA: THE LIFE OF MARY STUART, QUEEN OF SCOTS - Abbey Theater of Dublin - 2020 18%

Baylee Sheets - BLITHE SPIRIT - Performing arts creative ensemble - 2019 17%

Best Actress in a Play Of The Decade (Educational)

Tatum Beck - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Otterbein University - 2018 27%

Abigail Worden - METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 24%

Holly Hanson - THE TEMPEST - Capital University - 2020 22%

Best Actress in a Play Of The Decade (Professional)

Natalie Tangeman - ROMEO AND JULIET - Actors' Theatre of Columbus - 2020 30%

Baylee Sheets - APPROPRIATE - Available Light Theatre - 2019 13%

Kaitlin Descutner - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Weathervane Playhouse - 2017 12%

Best Choreography Of The Decade (Community)

Jenny Small - SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 32%

Lexi Daniels - GREASE - Imagine Productions - 2019 24%

Lexi Daniels - BIG FISH - Pickerington Community theatre - 2019 16%

Best Choreography Of The Decade (Educational)

Marrett Laney - MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 62%

Stella Kane & Anna Elliot - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Otterbein University - 2018 38%

Best Choreography Of The Decade (Professional)

Jeff Fouch - CATS - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2016 40%

Edward Carignan - PIPPIN - Short North Stage - 2019 21%

Edward Carignan II - A CHORUS LINE - Short North Stage - 2015 19%

Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Community)

Baylee Sheets - CARRIE - Imagine Productions - 2019 44%

Anne Musselman - AN IRISH CHRISTMAS CAROL - Grandview Carriage Place Players - 2019 38%

Tasha Naneth - WENDY DARLING - Curtain Players - 2017 18%

Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Educational)

Bryan K Davis and Dan Heaton - THE WORLDS WORST PRODUCTION OF CATS - Capital University - 2016 43%

Julianne Nogar - FORBIDDEN ZONES: THE GREAT WAR - The Ohio State University - 2017 26%

Bryan K Davis - METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 24%

Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Professional)

Que Jones - PRISCILLA - Evolution - 2018 71%

Madison Booth - 42ND STREET - Weathervane Playhouse - 2018 29%

Best Director of a Musical Of The Decade (Community)

Adam Schroeder - SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 16%

Dan Khulman - CABARET - 2019 14%

Josh and Todd Kaplonski - CARRIE - Cyclodrama - 2019 10%

Best Director of a Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

Dan Heaton - MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 28%

Dan Heaton - THE WORLDS WORST PRODUCTION OF CATS - Capital University - 2016 24%

Janetta Davis - DECISION HEIGHT - Columbus School for Girls - 2019 23%

Best Director of a Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

Ryan Scarlata - CATS - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2016 28%

Edward Carignan - PIPPIN - Short North Stage - 2019 17%

William Goldsmith - BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER THE MUSICAL - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2018 16%

Best Director of a Play Of The Decade (Community)

Adam Schroeder - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 23%

Kate Tull - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Curtain Players - 2016 14%

John Heisel - PETER PAN - Grandview Carriage Place Players - 2018 12%

Best Director of a Play Of The Decade (Educational)

Aileen Targett - MACBETH - Pickerington High School Central - 2020 48%

Dan Heaton - THE PILLOWMAN - Capital University - 2017 14%

Dan Heaton - METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 13%

Best Director of a Play Of The Decade (Professional)

Chari Arespacochaga - MOTHERFUC*ER WITH THE HAT - Short North Stage - 2019 33%

Joe Bishara - MARIE REGINA: THE LIFE OF MARY STUART, QUEEN OF SCOTS - Abbey Theater of Dublin - 2020 28%

Tara DeFrancisco - IMPROVISATIONAL DIRECTOR - The Nest Theatre - 2020 26%

Best Ensemble in a Musical Of The Decade (Community)

SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 16%

CARRIE - Cyclodrama - 2019 14%

INTO THE WOODS - New Albany Community Playhouse - 2020 13%

Best Ensemble in a Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 30%

CARRIE - Cyclodrama - 2019 24%

THE WORLDS WORST PRODUCTION OF CATS - Capital University - 2016 22%

Best Ensemble in a Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Weathervane Playhouse - 2019 20%

HAIR - Short North Stage - 2018 16%

PIPPIN - Short North Stage - 2019 11%

Best Ensemble in a Play Of The Decade (Community)

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 24%

PETER PAN - Grandview Carriage Place Players - 2018 14%

AN IRISH CHRISTMAS CAROL - Grandview Carriage Place Players - 2019 12%

Best Ensemble in a Play Of The Decade (Educational)

ONE MAN TWO GUVNORS - The Ohio State University - 2016 36%

METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 21%

A VERY LONG ENGAGEMENT - Capital University - 2016 17%

Best Ensemble in a Play Of The Decade (Professional)

ROMEO AND JULIET - Actors' Theatre of Columbus - 2019 43%

THE MOTHERFUC*ER WITH THE HAT - Short North Stage - 2019 24%

APPROPRIATE - Available Light Theatre - 2019 15%

Best Local Original Script Of The Decade

Dan Heaton - A VERY LONG ENGAGEMENT - Capital University - 2016 40%

Todd Decker - AN IRISH CHRISTMAS CAROL - Grandview Carriage Place Players - 2019 39%

Jeremy Sony - SLEEPY HOLLOW: THE LOST CHAPTER - Curtain Players - 2019 21%

Best Music Director Of The Decade (Community)

Amy Oblinger - SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 23%

Harrison Walsh - INTO THE WOODS - New Albany Community Playhouse - 2020 21%

Jonathan Collura - CARRIE - Imagine Productions - 2020 17%

Best Music Director Of The Decade (Educational)

Lori Kay Harvey - BIG FISH - Otterbein University - 2018 82%

Lori Kay Harvey - ADDING MACHINE: A MUSICAL - Otterbein University - 2017 18%

Best Music Director Of The Decade (Professional)

Jonathan Collura - CATS - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2020 38%

Jonathan Collura - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2016 21%

Tim Valentine - A CHORUS LINE - Short North Stage - 2015 20%

Best Musical Of The Decade (Community)

SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 15%

CARRIE - Cyclodrama - 2019 14%

GYPSY - Little Theatre Off Broadway - 2020 9%

Best Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 70%

BIG FISH - Otterbein University - 2018 23%

ADDING MACHINE: A MUSICAL - Otterbein University - 2020 7%

Best Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

HAIR - Short North Stage - 2018 27%

PIPPIN - Short North Stage - 2019 23%

CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse - 2020 16%

Best Play Of The Decade (Community)

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Curtain Players - 2020 26%

AN IRISH CHRISTMAS CAROL - Grandview Carriage Place Players - 2019 21%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 21%

Best Play Of The Decade (Educational)

MACBETH - Pickerington High School Central - 2019 52%

METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 21%

A VERY LONG ENGAGEMENT - Capital University - 2016 14%

Best Play Of The Decade (Professional)

MOTHERFUC*ER WITH THE HAT - Short North Stage - 2019 30%

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Evolution Theatre Company - 2020 23%

APPROPRIATE - Available Light Theatre - 2019 22%

Best Set Design Of The Decade (Community)

Brenton LeuVoy - INTO THE WOODS - New Albany Community Playhouse - 2020 53%

Booth Muller - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Curtain Players - 2016 27%

Hal Houston - FALSETTOS - Curtain Players - 2020 20%

Best Set Design Of The Decade (Educational)

Stephanie Gerckens - METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 25%

Robert Johnson - BIG FISH - Otterbein University - 2018 24%

Robert Johnson - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Otterbein University - 2018 21%

Best Theatre Of The Decade (Community)

Pickerington Community Theatre 20%

Cyclodrama 13%

Little Theatre Off Broadway 11%

Best Theatre Of The Decade (Educational)

Capital University 31%

Otterbein University 29%

Pickerington High School Central 28%

Best Theatre Of The Decade (Professional)

Short North Stage 34%

Columbus Children's Theatre 22%

Actors' Theatre of Columbus 19%

Best Volunteer Of The Decade (Community)

Mendell Hibbard- Literally all theatres 36%

Todd Decker - Grandview Carriage Place Theatre 31%

Brad Shimp - The Nest Theatre / MadLab 11%

Best Volunteer Of The Decade (Professional)

Brad Shimp - The Nest Theatre / MadLab 57%

Cathy Bregar - The Nest Theatre 38%

Michael Tonovitz - The Nest Theatre 5%

