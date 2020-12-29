LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards! Children's Theatre of Charlotte Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!
Voting ends December 31st, 2020. Winners will be announced in January!
Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Charlotte!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.
Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!
Here are the current standings for Charlotte:
Arts Educator Of The Decade
Rick Turski 30%
Children's Theatre of Charlotte 11%
Winston Sims 10%
Best Dance Studio Of The Decade
Children's Theatre of Charlotte 59%
Open Door Dance Studio 41%
Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)
Intermezzo 43%
Fig Tree 30%
Webb Custom Kitchen - Gastonia 28%
Best Theatre Staff
Children's Theatre of Charlotte 22%
BNS Productions 18%
Matthews Playhouse 18%
Costume Design of the Decade
Dee Abdullah - BE A LION - BNS Productions - 2019 16%
Rachel Engstrom - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 13%
Davita Galloway - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 12%
Dancer Of The Decade
Rixey Terry - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Theatre Charlotte - 2016 34%
Angela Gordon Mills - DISASTER - The Little Theater of Gastonia - 2020 26%
Susannah Upchurch - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Theatre Charlotte - 2016 22%
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Tom Hollis - RAGTIME - CPCC - 2017 17%
Rory Sheriff - BE A LION - BNS Productions - 2019 16%
Wes Curry - SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players - 2019 11%
Director of a Play of the Decade
Corlis Hayes - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 17%
Ron Law - GRAPES OF WRATH - Theatre Charlotte - 2017 13%
Jill Bloede - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 10%
First Theatre You Want to Go Back To
Belk Theatre 21%
Theatre Charotte 18%
BNS Productions 14%
Lighting Design of the Decade
Jennifer O'Kelly - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 32%
Gordon Olson - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2020 28%
J.P. Woody - OLIVER! - Theatre Charlotte - 2019 13%
Most Improved Theatre Company
Matthews Playhouse 20%
Spotlight Performing Arts Academy 16%
Myers Park High School Theatre 15%
Performer Of The Decade
Sam Wofford - LEADING LADIES - MPHS - 2019 13%
Jonavan Adams - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 13%
Renee Rapp - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 8%
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
BE A LION - BNS Productions - 2019 19%
RAGTIME - CPCC - 2017 17%
SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 9%
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 25%
MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Matthews Playhouse - 2018 14%
GRAPES OF WRATH - Theatre Charlotte - 2017 7%
Set Design Of The Decade
James Duke - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 19%
Anita Tripathi - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Children's Theatre of Charlotte - 2016 16%
Joshua Webb - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 14%
Sound Design of the Decade
Stephen Lancaster - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 33%
Erik Christiansen - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 26%
Rob Whitmer - THE GREAT BEYOND/THE GHOST OF SPLINTER COVE - Actor's Theatre of Charlotte/Children's Theatre of Charlotte - 2019 16%
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Children's Theatre of Charlotte 18%
Theatre Charlotte 18%
BNS Productions 13%
Top Streaming Production/Performance
THE INVISIBLE BOY - Children's Theatre of Charlotte - 2020 38%
WHAT I DID LAST SUMMER - Theatre Charlotte - 2020 32%
SPEAKEASY - BNS Productions - 2020 30%
Vocalist Of The Decade
Iris DeWitt - RAGTIME - CPCC - 2016 21%
K. Alana Jones - BE A LION - BNS Productions - 2019 13%
Janeta Jackson - SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players - 2019 11%
From This Author BWW Staff
- LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards! Old Opera House Theatre Company Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!
- LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards! Quarantine Players Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!
- LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards! Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!
- LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards! FRASER VALLEY STAGE Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!
- LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards! COME FROM AWAY Leads Best Ensemble!
- LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards! American Stage Theatre Company Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!