LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards! Children's Theatre of Charlotte Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Charlotte!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Charlotte:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Rick Turski 30%

Children's Theatre of Charlotte 11%

Winston Sims 10%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Children's Theatre of Charlotte 59%

Open Door Dance Studio 41%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Intermezzo 43%

Fig Tree 30%

Webb Custom Kitchen - Gastonia 28%

Best Theatre Staff

Children's Theatre of Charlotte 22%

BNS Productions 18%

Matthews Playhouse 18%

Costume Design of the Decade

Dee Abdullah - BE A LION - BNS Productions - 2019 16%

Rachel Engstrom - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 13%

Davita Galloway - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 12%

Dancer Of The Decade

Rixey Terry - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Theatre Charlotte - 2016 34%

Angela Gordon Mills - DISASTER - The Little Theater of Gastonia - 2020 26%

Susannah Upchurch - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Theatre Charlotte - 2016 22%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Tom Hollis - RAGTIME - CPCC - 2017 17%

Rory Sheriff - BE A LION - BNS Productions - 2019 16%

Wes Curry - SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players - 2019 11%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Corlis Hayes - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 17%

Ron Law - GRAPES OF WRATH - Theatre Charlotte - 2017 13%

Jill Bloede - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 10%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Belk Theatre 21%

Theatre Charotte 18%

BNS Productions 14%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Jennifer O'Kelly - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 32%

Gordon Olson - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2020 28%

J.P. Woody - OLIVER! - Theatre Charlotte - 2019 13%

Most Improved Theatre Company

Matthews Playhouse 20%

Spotlight Performing Arts Academy 16%

Myers Park High School Theatre 15%

Performer Of The Decade

Sam Wofford - LEADING LADIES - MPHS - 2019 13%

Jonavan Adams - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 13%

Renee Rapp - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 8%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

BE A LION - BNS Productions - 2019 19%

RAGTIME - CPCC - 2017 17%

SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 9%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 25%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Matthews Playhouse - 2018 14%

GRAPES OF WRATH - Theatre Charlotte - 2017 7%

Set Design Of The Decade

James Duke - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 19%

Anita Tripathi - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Children's Theatre of Charlotte - 2016 16%

Joshua Webb - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 14%

Sound Design of the Decade

Stephen Lancaster - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 33%

Erik Christiansen - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 26%

Rob Whitmer - THE GREAT BEYOND/THE GHOST OF SPLINTER COVE - Actor's Theatre of Charlotte/Children's Theatre of Charlotte - 2019 16%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Children's Theatre of Charlotte 18%

Theatre Charlotte 18%

BNS Productions 13%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

THE INVISIBLE BOY - Children's Theatre of Charlotte - 2020 38%

WHAT I DID LAST SUMMER - Theatre Charlotte - 2020 32%

SPEAKEASY - BNS Productions - 2020 30%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Iris DeWitt - RAGTIME - CPCC - 2016 21%

K. Alana Jones - BE A LION - BNS Productions - 2019 13%

Janeta Jackson - SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players - 2019 11%