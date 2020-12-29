LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards! Fulton Theatre Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Central Pennsylvania!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Central Pennsylvania:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

StephJo Wise 38%

Brian Massey, Middletown Area School District 15%

Deb Smith 9%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

One Broadway 28%

Hanover High School Theatre Department 18%

Fulton Theatre 14%

Best Ensemble

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2019 31%

HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Harrisburg - 2018 10%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2018 8%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

The Belvedere Inn 41%

The Hill 19%

Fulton Theatre 12%

Best Theatre Staff

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 57%

Fulton Theatre 19%

Servant Stage Company 6%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Fulton Theatre 46%

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 18%

DREAMWRIGHTS 12%

Costume Design of the Decade

Kate Willman - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2017 41%

Paul Foltz - HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Harrisburg - 2018 16%

Ryan J. Moller - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Fulton Theatre - 2016 9%

Dancer Of The Decade

Jessica Lee Goldyn - CHICAGO - Fulton Theatre - 2019 35%

Zachary Fernback - NEWSIES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2019 26%

Malcolm Ellis - CATS - Hanover High School Theatre Department - 2020 15%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Marc Robin - KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 27%

Edward R Fernandez - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2017 20%

Wally Calderon - TITANIC - Servant Stage Company - 2018 12%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Edward R Fernandez - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2013 31%

Kevin Ditzler - THE CRUCIBLE - Susquehanna Stage Company - 2019 21%

Marc Robin - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 14%

Favorite Social Media

Servant Stage Company 55%

Fulton Theatre 17%

Hanover High School Theatre Department 15%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

David Lyall 51%

Parents Association Supporting Theatre Arts (PASTA) Hanover Public School District 17%

Fulton Theatre 12%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Jeff Cusano - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2018 42%

Matthew Mitra - HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Harrisburg - 2018 17%

Jesse Clug - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Fulton Theatre - 2016 13%

Original Script Of The Decade

Marc Robin and Curt Dale Clark - TREASURE ISLAND - Fulton Theatre - 2018 67%

Kristen Brewer - SHERLOCK HOLMES - Servant Stage - 2016 15%

Kevin Broccoli - LIZZIE BORDEN, LIZZIE BORDEN - York Fringe Festival, York College of PA - 2019 6%

Performer Of The Decade

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE CRUCIBLE - Susquehanna Stage Company - 2019 30%

Zander Gawn - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2018 12%

Amir Simmons - HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Harrisburg - 2018 11%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 27%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2019 19%

HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Harrisburg - 2018 9%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2020 37%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2018 17%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 11%

Set Design Of The Decade

Adam Koch - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Fulton Theatre - 2018 41%

Tom Ryan - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Fulton Theatre - 2016 9%

Rene Staub - CATS - Hanover High School Theatre Department - 2019 8%

Sound Design of the Decade

David A. Thomas - KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 45%

Jacob Mishler - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Fulton Theatre - 2016 15%

Josh Allamon - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 9%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Fulton Theatre 43%

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 23%

Hanover High School 13%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

David Lyall 42%

Fulton Theatre 14%

Parents Association Supporting Theatre Arts (PASTA) Hanover Public School District 12%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Randy Jeter - RAGTIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2019 27%

Zoey Bright - HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Harrisburg - 2018 9%

Yolanda London Dwyer - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2019 9%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Stacey Burdick 50%

Fulton Theatre 15%

Hanover High School Theatre Department 13%