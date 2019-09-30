Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE VIEW, 9/30-10/4





ABC's "The View" welcomes Hillary Rodham Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, together in a daytime exclusive, live, WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2 (11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT). The Clintons will join Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman at the Hot Topics table to discuss everything from family to politics and share their new book which they co-authored, "The Book of Gutsy Women." The former first lady and the first woman to become the presidential nominee of a major political party will also weigh in on the impeachment inquiry against the president.Scheduled guests for the week of SEPT. 30-OCT. 4 are as follows (subject to change):Rob Lowe ("911: Lonestar"; "Stories I Only Tell My Friends: LIVE"); "View Your Deal" with hottest items at affordable pricesMichael Strahan, Sara Haines & Keke Palmer ("GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke"); Allison Tolman (ABC's "Emergence")Daytime exclusive Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton (authors, "The Book of Gutsy Women"); Ben Platt ("The Politician")The Political View with Rachel Maddow (author, "Blowout")- Jessica Lange ("The Politician"; photographer/author "Highway 61")Celebrating season 23, "The View" (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. EDT) is the place to be heard with live broadcasts five days a week. Hilary Estey McLoughlin serves as senior executive producer with Candi Carter and Brian Teta as executive producers. "The View" is directed by Sarah de la O. For breaking news and updated videos, follow "The View" (@theview) and Whoopi Goldberg (@whoopigoldberg), Joy Behar (@joyvbehar), Sunny Hostin (@sunny), Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) and Abby Huntsman (@huntsmanabby) on Twitter.