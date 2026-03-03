Ariana DeBose, LaToya Edwards, and More Join Vineyard Theatre's 2026 Gala

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ariana DeBose, Latoya Edwards, Tavi Gevinson, Beth Malone and Stephen Schwartz have been added to the line-up of stars set for Vineyard Theatre's 2026 Gala, honoring four-time Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn and renowned entertainment attorney David Berlin. The gala will be held on Monday, March 9, 2026, beginning with a cocktail hour at 6:00 PM, followed by dinner and star-studded performances at The Edison Ballroom (240 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036).

Performers and presenters will also include the previously announced Victoria Clark, Brandon Victor Dixon, Sam Gold, Amber Iman, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Tom Kitt, Margo Seibert, Jen Tullock, Brandon Uranowitz, and John Weidman. The evening's entertainment will be hosted by Nathan Lee Graham, directed by Trip Cullman and Kevin Carillo, with music direction by Jacinth Greywoode.

If you are interested in attending, sponsoring a ticket for an artist to attend, purchasing a journal ad or message, or making a gala donation, please reach out to development@vineyardtheatre.org or Nora Alexander, Manager of Individual Giving, at 646-974-1689 for more information.

Judy Kuhn is a multiple Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award nominee best known for her work on Broadway in Fun Home (Tony & Drama League Award nominations); the Roundabout's 1993 revival of She Loves Me (Tony nomination); Richard Nelson's Two Shakespearean Actors (Lincoln Center Theater); Chess (Tony & Drama Desk nominations); Les Misérables (Tony & Drama Desk nominations); Rags (Drama Desk nomination); and The Mystery of Edwin Drood. In 2019, she starred in Trevor Nunn's critically acclaimed revival of Fiddler on the Roof in London's West End for which she received her second Olivier Award nomination. Select Off-Broadway & Regional Theatre: Becoming Eve (NYTW); Fun Home (Public Theater, Lucille Lortel Award); I Can Get It For You Wholesale (Outer Critics Circle Award), Assassins (Drama Desk nomination), and Passion (Drama League Award nomination), all at CSC; the U.S. premiere of Sunset Boulevard (Los Angeles); Eli's Comin' (Obie Award) and Dream True, both at Vineyard Theatre. Film & TV includes the title role in Disney's Pocahontas, “Dear Edward”; Tick, Tick... Boom!; Enchanted; “Law & Order.” Judy has appeared on concert stages around the world including Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall and London's Royal Albert Hall. She has recorded four solo albums.

David Berlin is a distinguished entertainment lawyer and partner at Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham LLP. David is widely recognized as one of the nation's leading theatre attorneys. For over two decades, he has generously provided pro bono legal services to Vineyard Theatre, playing an integral role in the organization's success and longevity. Known for his deep understanding of the creative process, strategic legal insight, and meticulous approach to protecting artists and productions, David has been a trusted champion for countless performers, producers, and theatre professionals, enabling them to focus on creating while he safeguards their work and their rights.