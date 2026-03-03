Disney's ZOOTOPIA 2 Sets Disney+ Streaming Release

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Disney’s Zootopia 2 is coming to Disney+, debuting on the streamer on Wednesday, March 11. The movie is now available on Digital platforms along with 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and a limited edition 4K SteelBook.

Disney’s Zootopia 2 has broken records as the highest-grossing animated Motion Picture Association (MPA) release of all time with $1.85 billion worldwide, ranking as the eighth highest-grossing film ever and the #1 domestic release of 2025. The film also received the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Feature and is nominated for the award at the 2026 Oscars.

The Original Soundtrack for Zootopia 2 features the single, “Zoo,” performed by Shakira and an original score composed by Michael Giacchino. The Zootopia 2 soundtrack is available on all streaming platforms.

In Zootopia 2, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.

The star-studded voice cast also includes Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Macaulay Culkin, and Brenda Song, along with a host of Disney and Broadway alums, including Auliʻi Cravalho (Moana, Cabaret), Josh Gad (Frozen, The Book of Mormon), Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog, Caroline, or Change), and John Leguizamo (Encanto, Latin History for Morons.)

Photo Credit: Disney