Benjamin Bernheim Will Perform in Concert at Hong Kong City Hall Concert Hall

🎭 NEW! Hong Kong Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Hong Kong & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Benjamin Bernheim in Concert will be performed this month at Hong Kong City Hall Concert Hall. The performance is on 26 March 2026.

Born in Paris and raised in Geneva in a family of opera singers, Benjamin Bernheim approached his craft with remarkable intentionality early in his career. He quickly rose to prominence with his distinctive artistry and charisma, and was recently awarded the Male Singer of the Year award at the prestigious 2025 Opus Klassik Awards.

A Deutsche Grammophon artist, he is not only a regular leading tenor at many of the world’s most revered opera houses, but also a sought-after artist for landmark cultural moments: he sang Hymn to Apollo at the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and delivered a moving rendition of Schubert’s Ave Maria at the re-opening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, accompanied by the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France under the baton of Gustavo Dudamel.

Now making his highly anticipated Hong Kong debut, Bernheim will be joined by conductor Victor Jacob and the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra in a presentation of his signature arias, including beloved classics such as Puccini’s “Recondita armonia” from Tosca. In one evening, you will hear the tender introspection of Donizetti’s L'elisir d'amore and the fiery passion of Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette. The lush harmonies of Massenet and Bizet further enrich the evening, bringing the elegance and lyricism of French opera to the fore.

At this splendid celebration of the Italian, French and German operatic traditions, let yourself be swept away by one of today’s most compelling voices, set against a rich symphonic backdrop.

Programme

Lehár | “Dein ist mein Ganzes Herz” from Das Land des Lächelns

Donizetti | Overture from Don Pasquale

Donizetti | “Una furtiva lagrima” from L'elisir d'amore

Verdi | Overture from La forza del destino

Verdi | “O inferno! Amelia qui!” and “Cielo pietoso, rendila” from Simon Boccanegra

Mascagni | Intermezzo from Cavalleria rusticana

Puccini | “Recondita armonia” from Tosca

Massenet | Act V Interlude from Don Quixote

Massenet | Prélude and “Pourquoi me réveiller, ô souffle du printemps?” from Werther

Bizet | “À cette voix quel trouble agitait tout mon être?” and “Je crois entendre encore” from Les pêcheurs de perles

Gounod | Overture, Act II Entr’acte and “L'amour, l'amour !... Ah! lève-toi, soleil!” from Roméo et Juliette