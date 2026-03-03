THE LEGEND OF VOX MACHINA Sets Season Four Premiere at Prime Video

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Season four of the critically acclaimed animated series The Legend of Vox Machina will premiere on Prime Video on June 3, 2026. The new season will have a three-episode weekly rollout on the streamer.

The Legend of Vox Machina, from Critical Role and Titmouse, has remained consistent throughout all three seasons with a score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. It will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Season Four picks up a year after the Chroma Conclave. Vox Machina has separated, searching for love, family, and purpose. But as always, the call of adventure is a breath away. When a long-slumbering evil awakens to threaten the realm, they must reunite to take on an epic foe.

The series stars Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Taliesin Jaffe (World of Warcraft), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Liam O’Brien (Marvel’s Avengers), Matthew Mercer (Baldur’s Gate 3), Marisha Ray (Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Travis Willingham (Dispatch).

The Critical Role cast also serves as executive producers alongside Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse), Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax), and Ben Kalina (Big Mouth) of Titmouse. The Legend of Vox Machina is an Amazon MGM Studios, Critical Role, and Titmouse production for Prime Video.

Photo courtesy of Prime Video