Elizabeth Marvel, Andrew Burnap, & More Join THE GILDED AGE Season 4

Click Here for More on The Gilded Age

New casting details have been announced for the upcoming fourth season of The Gilded Age, the HBO costume drama full of Broadway and stage veterans. According to Deadline, Kelley Curran, who plays Enid Winterton, will now appear as a series regular in the new season.

New additions to the cast include Elizabeth Marvel (Broadway's King Lear, off-Broadway's Long Day's Journey Into Night), Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap (The Inheritance, Othello), Drama Desk Award nominee Dallas Roberts (Nocturne), and comedian Jim Gaffigan. All will appear as guest stars.

Marvel will play Nurse Virginia Saville, who works at the Neighborhood Settlement House, with Burnap as a young gentleman of Society named Porter. Gaffigan will star as President Grover Cleveland and Roberts will play his Secretary of the Treasury, Daniel Manning.

This follows previously announced new cast members, Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo), Tony Award nominee Taylor Trensch (Floyd Collins), Maggie Kuntz (John Proctor Is the Villain, The Outsiders), and James Scully (Oh, Mary!), among others.

Returning cast includes Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, and Audra McDonald. Take a look here to learn about all of the Broadway stars in the show.

"Bertha Russell changed Society at a cost," a Season 4 logline reads. "Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position. Meanwhile, Marian forges a new path for herself and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for."

Season 3 of The Gilded Age went out with a bang, with the finale episode of the HBO costume drama attracting 5.0 million viewers in its first three days of release in the U.S. The third season consistently climbed in record-breaking viewership for five consecutive weeks, beginning with episode four. As a whole, viewership for Season 3 was up 30% from Season 2, which debuted in 2023.

In Season 3 of The Gilded Age, the stakes continued to grow as Bertha set her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights, while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first. Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada’s new position as lady of the house. Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career. As all of New York hastens toward the future, its ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear. All three seasons of The Gilded Age are now available on HBO Max.

The Gilded Age is created, written, and executive-produced by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey). Other credits include Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Michael Engler, Bob Greenblatt, Sonja Warfield, and Salli Richardson-Whitfield as executive producers.