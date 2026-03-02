Video: Watch the Title Sequence for New Prime Video Animated Series KEVIN

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Prime Video has revealed the premiere date and title sequence for the upcoming adult animated comedy series, Kevin from Aubrey Plaza, Joe Wengert, and Dan Murphy. All eight episodes will debut on the streamer on Monday, April 20, 2026.

The title sequence features an original song, “I’m Coming Home,” performed by series lead Jason Schwartzman and co-written by Schwartzman and series composer, Dan Romer.

After his human “owners” unexpectedly break up, Kevin decides to break up with them too. He leaves home and moves into a local pet rescue in Astoria, Queens, where a band of misfit animals helps him discover what he truly wants out of life.

The series stars Jason Schwartzman (Isle of Dogs, The French Dispatch) as KEVIN, a housecat who decides to try life without people, and Aubrey Plaza as DANA (The White Lotus, Emily the Criminal), one half of the human couple he leaves behind.

Additional series regulars include Whoopi Goldberg (The Lion King, Sister Act) as CUPCAKE, John Waters (Hairspray, Liar Mouth) as ARMANDO, and Aparna Nancherla (The Great North, Bob’s Burgers) as JUDY - Kevin’s new cat roommates at a local pet rescue run by human SETH, played by Gil Ozeri (Big Mouth, Monsters) and his dog BRANDI, played by Amy Sedaris (BoJack Horseman, At Home with Amy Sedaris).

Kevin is created and executive produced by Plaza and Joe Wengert, the latter also serving as showrunner. Dan Murphy, Chris Prynoski, Ben Kalina, Shannon Prynoski, and Antonio Canobbio also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Titmouse, Evil Hag Productions, and Amazon MGM Studios.

Photo Credit: Prime Video