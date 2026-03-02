Mark Rober To Host New Student Competition Series SCHOOLED! at Netflix

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new competition series is in the works at Netflix, hosted by pioneering creator and former NASA engineer Mark Rober, who is on the search to discover the next generation of Inventors, Makers, and Engineers.

Titled SCHOOLED!, the series will follow teams of student tinkerers as they compete in creative and explosive science challenges, set in a fully gamified school. Winners take home a life-changing prize. The filming location and premiere date will be announced at a later date. Casting is now open here. Watch the video to learn more.

Daniel Calin serves as the showrunner and executive producer, alongside executive producers Mark Rober and Scott Lewers for CrunchLabs, Jimmy Kimmel and Scott Lonker for Kimmelot.

“I couldn’t be more stoked to team up with Netflix and Jimmy Kimmel to bring SCHOOLED! to life. Our series is about giving kids a stage big enough for their ideas," said Rober. "This will be the ultimate playground for science, creativity, and competition to come together. I’m so pumped to see what these students come up with. My expectations are high. I’m ready to be blown away.”

John Derderian, Netflix Vice President of Animation Series + Kids & Family TV said, "Mark Rober is a master of the 'wow' moment, and we’ve seen firsthand how much our members love his unique brand of science-fueled spectacle. We’re taking that energy to the next level with SCHOOLED!. It isn’t just a competition; it’s a celebration of creativity and engineering. It’s exactly the kind of co-viewing experience that brings families together, and we can't wait to see what these young makers and tinkerers create in the halls of CrunchLabs Academy."

SCHOOLED! joins Rober’s expanding library on Netflix, including Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs, which earned over 12M views in just two months following its debut on the Netflix service in November 2025 with more episodes launching on March 16. He also co-starred in Elmo & Mark Rober’s Merry Giftmas special and was featured on Skyscraper Live on Netflix.

Photo Credit: CrunchLabs