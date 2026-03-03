John Lithgow, Ana Gasteyer & More Win Children’s & Family Emmys - Full List
John Tartaglia served as the host of the ceremony.
John Lithgow, Joe Locke, Ana Gasteyer, Andrew Garfield, and more were honored with Emmys at the Fourth Annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, held Monday evening at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York.
Lithgow won for his voice performance as Bolinar in Spellbound, the animated Netflix musical from Alan Menken and Glenn Slater. Gasteyer also won for a voice-over performance in the Disney series RoboGobo.
Bill Nye, Emmy Award-winning television presenter and science educator, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Award-winning creator John Tartaglia served as the host of the ceremony. Regina Spektor opened the show with a special performance of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”
Nominees in attendance included Ms. Rachel, Ana Gasteyer, Tabitha Brown, Yvette Nicole Brown, Nonso Anozie and more. Ceremony presenters included Monique Coleman, June Squibb, Amber Riley, Kari Wahlgren and more.
Notable nominees included Tony Award-winning Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, who received a nomination for Outstanding Single Role Voice Performer for her voice work in RoboGobo. Other nominated Broadway alums include Ana Gasteyer, Joe Locke, and June Squibb. Take a look at the full list of winners and nominees below.
Note: Winners are bolded
Outstanding Preschool, Children’s or Family Viewing Series
Jane
Apple TV+ (Sinking Ship Entertainment)
Kids Baking Championship
Food Network (Sonic Dog)
Ms. Rachel
Ms. Rachel – Toddler Learning Videos YouTube Channel (Songs For Littles, LLC/Lifeboat Productions)
Odd Squad
PBS Kids (Sinking Ship Entertainment/BBC Studios/Fred Rogers Productions)
Sesame Street
HBO Max (Sesame Workshop)
Tab Time
Tab Time YouTube Channel (Kids At Play)
Outstanding Young Teen Series
Goosebumps: The Vanishing
Disney+ (Sony Pictures Television)
Heartstopper
Netflix (See-Saw Films)
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
Sweet Tooth
Netflix (Warner Bros. Television)
Time Bandits
Apple TV+ (Paramount Television Studios/Anonymous Content/MRC Productions)
Outstanding Fiction Special
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip
Disney+
Descendants: The Rise of Red
Disney+ (Disney Branded Television)
Girl Haunts Boy
Fifth Season (Wonder Worldwide)
Henry Danger: The Movie
Nickelodeon
Outstanding Informational Program
Building Outside the Lines
Magnolia Network (Painless Productions)
Harlem Ice
Disney+ (Imagine Entertainment)
Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World
Netflix
A Real Bug’s Life
National Geographic (Plimsoll Productions)
Super Animals
Fox
Outstanding Preschool Animated Series
Carl the Collector
PBS Kids (Spiffy Pictures/Fuzzytown Productions/Yowza! Animation)
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood
PBS Kids (Fred Rogers Productions)
Molly of Denali
PBS Kids (GBH Kids/Atomic Cartoons)
The Tiny Chef Show
Nickelodeon
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
PBS Kids (9 Story Media Group/Brown Bag Films)
Outstanding Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series
Big City Greens
Disney+ I Disney Channel
Dream Productions
Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)
Win or Lose
Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)
Wolf King
Netflix (Lime Pictures Limited)
Wylde Pak
Nickelodeon
Outstanding Animated Special
An Almost Christmas Story
Disney+ (Cuarón’s Esperanto Filmoj/Titmouse/Maere Studios)
Kiff: THE HAUNTING OF Miss McGravy’s House
Disney+ I Disney Channel (Titmouse, Inc.)
Kiff: Lore of the Ring Light
Disney+ I Disney Channel (Titmouse, Inc.)
That Christmas
Netflix (Locksmith Animation)
Ultraman: Rising
Netflix (Tsuburaya Productions)
Outstanding Short Form Live Action Program
Andrew Garfield and Elmo Explain Grief
Sesame Workshop YouTube Channel
Girls’ Voices Now
Here TV
My Way
PBS Kids (Fred Rogers Productions)
Together We Can
PBS Kids (Sesame Workshop)
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Acoustic Rooster: Jazzy Jams
PBS Kids (GBH Kids/Global Mechanic)
Count on June Bug
Thirteen
Daffy in Wackyland
HBO/HBO Max (Warner Bros. Animation)
Eva the Owlet
Apple TV+ (Brown Bag Films/Scholastic Entertainment)
How Not to Draw
Disney+ I Disney Channel
Road Trip
Disney+ I Disney Channel
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program
Kit Connor as Nick Nelson
Heartstopper
Netflix (See-Saw Films)
Danya Griver as Gwendoline Mary Lacey
Malory Towers
BYUtv (King Bert Productions)
Lisa Kudrow as Penelope
Time Bandits
Apple TV+ (Paramount Television Studios/Anonymous Content/MRC Productions)
Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
Joe Locke as Charlie Spring
Heartstopper
Netflix (See-Saw Films)
David Schwimmer as Anthony Brewer
Goosebumps: The Vanishing
Disney+ (Sony Pictures Television)
Nina Toussaint-White as Sarah Robinson
The Primrose Railway Children
BYUtv (BBC Studios)
Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program
Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd
Sweet Tooth
Netflix (Warner Bros. Television)
Rosalind Chao as Helen Zhang
Sweet Tooth
Netflix (Warner Bros. Television)
Ellie Goldstein as Nancy
Malory Towers
BYUtv (King Bert Productions)
Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear
Sweet Tooth
Netflix (Warner Bros. Television)
Dara Reneé as Uliana
Descendants: The Rise of Red
Disney+ (Disney Branded Television)
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program
Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
Lucian-River Chauhan as Ben
Me
Apple TV+
Christian Convery as Gus
Sweet Tooth
Netflix (Warner Bros. Television)
Ava Joyce McCarthy as Phoebe Robinson
The Primrose Railway Children
BYUtv (BBC Studios)
Naledi Murray as Wendy
Sweet Tooth
Netflix (Warner Bros. Television)
April V. Woods as Felicity Rivers
Malory Towers
BYUtv (King Bert Productions)
Outstanding Puppetry Performer
Leslie Carrara-Rudolph as Abby Cadabby & Tango
Sesame Street
HBO Max (Sesame Workshop)
Frankie Cordero as Purple Panda, Turtle-Lou & Penguin Referee
Donkey Hodie
PBS Kids (Fred Rogers Productions/Spiffy Pictures)
Stephanie D’Abruzzo as Duck Duck, Harriett Elizabeth Cow, Mama Panda & Doc Skunk
Donkey Hodie
PBS Kids (Fred Rogers Productions/Spiffy Pictures)
Ryan Dillon as Elmo & Felix
Sesame Street
HBO Max (Sesame Workshop)
Carmen Osbahr as Rosita
Sesame Street
HBO Max (Sesame Workshop)
Outstanding Voice Performer in a Preschool Program
Pamela Adlon as Aunt Lola
SuperKitties
Disney+ I Disney Jr. (Sony Pictures Television Kids)
Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs & Zeepohz
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
Ana Gasteyer as Crabitha
RoboGobo
Disney+ I Disney Jr. (Brown Bag Films)
Jay Thomas Manuel as Jeff Mouse
Donkey Hodie
PBS Kids (Fred Rogers Productions/Spiffy Pictures)
Amber Riley as Ursula
Disney Jr.’s Ariel
Disney+ I Disney Jr. (Wild Canary)
Outstanding Single Role Voice Performer in a Children’s or Young Teen Program
Erik Todd Dellums as Aaravos
The Dragon Prince
Netflix (Wonderstorm I Bardel Entertainment/MWM)
Cynthia Erivo as The Slink
RoboGobo
Disney+ I Disney Jr. (Brown Bag Films)
Ernie Hudson as Marlon
Angry Birds Mystery Island
Prime Video/Amazon Kids+ (Titmouse Animation/Snipple Animation)
John Lithgow as Bolinar
Spellbound
Netflix (Skydance Animation)
John C. Reilly as The Folk Singer
An Almost Christmas Story
Disney+ (Cuarón’s Esperanto Filmoj/Titmouse/Maere Studios)
Maya Rudolph as Jean
Dream Productions
Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)
Outstanding Multiple Role Voice Performer in a Children’s or Young Teen Program
Eric Bauza as Daffy Duck & The Do-Do
Daffy in Wackyland
HBO/HBO Max (Warner Bros. Animation)
H. Michael Croner as Barry Buns, Rat, Chubbles Wubbington, Soda Jerk & Buffalo Security
Kiff
Disney+ I Disney Channel (Titmouse, Inc.)
David Errigo Jr. as Hamton J. Pig & Plucky Duck
Tiny Toons Looniversity
HBO/HBO Max (Warner Bros. Animation)
Kate Mulgrew as Admiral Janeway & Hologram Janeway
Star Trek: Prodigy
Netflix I CBS Studios (Nickelodeon Animation Studios)
Kari Wahlgren as Evelyn & Mrs. Grant
Legends of Evergreen Hills
Chick-fil-A Play App (Bento Box)
Outstanding Younger Voice Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program
Summer Rose Castillo as Alma
Alma’s Way
PBS Kids (Fred Rogers Productions)
Vanessa Huszar as Zuri
Wonder Pets: In the City
Apple TV+ (Nickelodeon Animation)
Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Tate
Wonder Pets: In the City
Apple TV+ (Nickelodeon Animation)
Chanel Stewart as Kai
Win or Lose
Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)
Kensington Tallman as Riley
Dream Productions
Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)
Alkaio Thiele as Peter Parker
Marvel’s Spidey & His Amazing Friends
Disney+ I Disney Jr. (Marvel Studios/Atomic Cartoons)
Ja’Siah Young as Dax
RoboGobo
Disney+ I Disney Jr. (Brown Bag Films)
Outstanding Children’s Personality
Tabitha Brown
Tab Time
Tab Time YouTube Channel (Kids At Play)
Yvette Nicole Brown
Cookie Monster’s Bake Sale: Block Party
HBO Max (Sesame Workshop/RIVR)
Perdita Felicien
All-Round Champion
BYUtv (Blue Ant Studios)
Alia Pope
Chip Kids
East Tennessee PBS YouTube Channel (East Tennessee PBS)
June Squibb
Storyline Online
Storyline Online YouTube Channel (The Story Garage)
Outstanding Writing for a Preschool or Children’s Series
Love in the Forest
A Real Bug’s Life
National Geographic (Plimsoll Productions)
Odd Ones In
Odd Squad
PBS Kids (Sinking Ship Entertainment/BBC Studios/Fred Rogers Productions)
Pan troglodytes
Jane
Apple TV+ (Sinking Ship Entertainment)
People We Care About
Secrets at Red Rocks
BYUtv (Libertine Pictures)
Potty Training with Ms. Rachel
Ms. Rachel
Ms. Rachel – Toddler Learning Videos YouTube Channel (Songs For Littles, LLC/Lifeboat Productions)
When We Lose Someone
Tab Time
Tab Time YouTube Channel (Kids At Play)
Outstanding Writing for a Young Teen Series
Journey
Heartstopper
Netflix (See-Saw Films)
Kevin Haddock
Time Bandits
Apple TV+ (Paramount Television Studios/Anonymous Content/MRC Productions)
Pilot
Me
Apple TV+
Stay Out of the Basement, Part I
Goosebumps: The Vanishing
Disney+ (Sony Pictures Television)
This Could Be a Real Adventure
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
This Is a Story
Sweet Tooth
Netflix (Warner Bros. Television)
Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Series
Daniel Finds Out What’s Fair
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood
PBS Kids (Fred Rogers Productions)
The Fall
Carl the Collector
PBS Kids (Spiffy Pictures/Fuzzytown Productions/Yowza! Animation)
Save the Runaway Egg
Wonder Pets: In the City
Apple TV+ (Nickelodeon Animation)
Thanks-For-Giving
Molly of Denali
PBS Kids (GBH Kids/Atomic Cartoons)
Tiny Chef’s Spooky Stump Spectacular
The Tiny Chef Show
Nickelodeon
Outstanding Writing for a Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series
Crushed
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
Disney+ I Disney Channel (Flying Bark Productions)
The Devourer of All Things, Part I
Star Trek: Prodigy
Netflix I CBS Studios
Frand or Foe
Goldie
Apple TV+ (Mercury Filmworks)
Pickle
Win or Lose
Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)
Worst Birthday Ever
Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld
Netflix
Outstanding Directing for a Live Action Series
The Chamber
Malory Towers
BYUtv (King Bert Productions)
Journey
Heartstopper
Netflix (See-Saw Films)
Kevin Haddock
Time Bandits
Apple TV+ (Paramount Television Studios/Anonymous Content/MRC Productions)
Love in the Forest
A Real Bug’s Life
National Geographic (Plimsoll Productions)
Stay Out of the Basement, Part I
Goosebumps: The Vanishing
Disney+ (Sony Pictures Television)
This Could Be a Real Adventure
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
A Trip to the Moon
Sesame Street
HBO Max (Sesame Workshop)
Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Series
Auntie Freeze!/Goin’ Camping!
Super Duper Bunny League
Nickelodeon (Nickelodeon Animation Studios/Gigglebug Entertainment/Scull & Belt)
The Battle of Tenoo
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
Save Tate?
Wonder Pets: In the City
Apple TV+ (Nickelodeon Animation)
Tiny Chef’s Spooky Stump Spectacular
The Tiny Chef Show
Nickelodeon
The Ulti-Bat Rises
Batwheels
HBO/HBO Max (Warner Bros. Animation)
Outstanding Directing for an Animated Series
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
Disney+ I Disney Channel (Flying Bark Productions)
Home
Win or Lose
Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)
Part 4: A Night to Remember
Dream Productions
Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)
The Rise of the Wolf
Wolf King
Netflix (Lime Pictures Limited)
Welcome to Byjovia
Max & The Midknights
Nickelodeon
Worst Birthday Ever
Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld
Netflix
Outstanding Voice Directing for an Animated Series
Francis Wants to Be Alone/The Sash
StuGo
Disney+ I Disney Channel (Titmouse Animation)
If This Be My Destiny…
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
Disney+ (Marvel Studios)
Petey the Stargazer
Goldie
Apple TV+
Save the Roly Poly!
Wonder Pets: In the City
Apple TV+ (Nickelodeon Animation)
Shoot for the Moon
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
Disney+/Disney Channel (Flying Bark Productions)
Up All Night/Rotten Banana
Kiff
Disney+/Disney Channel (Titmouse, Inc.)
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program
Descendants: The Rise of Red
Disney+ (Disney Branded Television)
Henry Danger: The Movie
Nickelodeon
Love in the Forest
A Real Bug’s Life
National Geographic (Plimsoll Productions)
Open Your Mind a Little Secrets at Red Rocks
BYUtv (Libertine Pictures)
Welcome to Camp Nightmare
Goosebumps: The Vanishing
Disney+ (Sony Pictures Television)
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for an Animated Program
Heart
WondLa
Apple TV+ (Skydance Animation)
Part 4: A Night to Remember
Dream Productions
Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)
Spellbound
Netflix (Skydance Animation)
That Christmas
Netflix (Locksmith Animation)
There’s Always a Fortune in the Cookie Factory
Gremlins: The WILD Batch
HBO/HBO Max (Warner Bros. Animation)
Outstanding Cinematography and Technical Arts for a Single Camera Live Action Program
Love in the Forest
A Real Bug’s Life
National Geographic (Plimsoll Productions)
The Road Ends Here
Sweet Tooth
Netflix (Warner Bros. Television)
This Could Be a Real Adventure
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
Tiny Heroes Down Under
A Real Bug’s Life
National Geographic (Plimsoll Productions)
Outstanding Cinematography and Technical Arts for a Multiple Camera Live Action Program
Happy Trails
Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes
Disney+ I Disney Channel
Nigh is Now
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place
Disney+/Disney Channel (Entertainment Force/Potato Monkey Productions)
A Trip to the Moon
Sesame Street
HBO Max (Sesame Workshop)
Outstanding Editing for a Preschool or Children’s Live Action Program
Abby Taps into Kindness
Sesame Street
HBO Max (Sesame Workshop)
Love in the Forest
A Real Bug’s Life
National Geographic (Plimsoll Productions)
Pan troglodytes
Jane
Apple TV+ (Sinking Ship Entertainment)
People We Care About
Secrets at Red Rocks
BYUtv (Libertine Pictures)
The Primrose Railway Children
BYUtv (BBC Studios)
Outstanding Editing for a Young Teen Live Action Program
Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World
Netflix
The Real Good Guys
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
This is a Story
Sweet Tooth
Netflix (Warner Bros. Television)
We’re Gonna Be In So Much Trouble
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program
Adventure Night
Eva the Owlet
Apple TV+ (Brown Bag Films/Scholastic Entertainment)
The Battle of Tenoo
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
Moon Girl and the Dino Dilemma/Hulk’s Squirrely Switch
Marvel’s Spidey & His Amazing Friends
Disney+ I Disney Jr. (Marvel Studios/Atomic Cartoons)
Pillow Can’t Sleep
Gabby’s Dollhouse
Netflix (DreamWorks Animation)
The Spider’s Stolen Silk
The Creature Cases
Netflix (Silvergate Media/TeamTO/Netflix)
Tiny Chef’s Spooky Stump Spectacular
The Tiny Chef Show
Nickelodeon
The Ulti-Bat Rises
Batwheels
HBO/HBO Max (Warner Bros. Animation)
Outstanding Editing for an Animated Program
An Almost Christmas Story
Disney+ (Disney Branded Television/Cuarón’s Esperanto Filmoj/Titmouse/Maere Studios)
Mixed Signals
Win or Lose
Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)
Part 4: A Night to Remember
Dream Productions
Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)
Spellbound
Netflix (Skydance Animation)
That Christmas
Netflix (Locksmith Animation)
Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program
The Girl Next Door
Goosebumps: The Vanishing
Disney+ (Sony Pictures Television)
Jam Session Jam Up
Sesame Street
HBO Max (Sesame Workshop)
Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World
Netflix
Once a Pond a Time
A Real Bug’s Life
National Geographic (Plimsoll Productions)
The Primrose Railway Children
The Primrose Railway Children
BYUtv (BBC Studios)
You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program
The Battle of Tenoo
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
I am Gwen Ifill/I am Matthew Henson
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
PBS Kids (9 Story Media Group/Brown Bag Films)
Moon Girl and the Dino Dilemma/Hulk’s Squirrely Switch
Marvel’s Spidey & His Amazing Friends
Disney+/Disney Jr. (Marvel Studios/Atomic Cartoons)
Music Meister Mayhem
Batwheels
HBO/HBO Max
Stop Those Cars!/Self-Destruct
Hot Wheels Let’s Race
Mattel Studios (OLM Digital/Sprite Animation Studios)
Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for an Animated Program
Dying Light
The Dragon Prince
Netflix (Wonderstorm I Bardel Entertainment/MWM)
Fire in the Piazza
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory
Netflix (DreamWorks Animation)
Home
Win or Lose
Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)
Part Two
LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy
Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
Ultraman: Rising
Ultraman: Rising
Netflix (Tsuburaya Productions)
Welcome to Byjovia
Max & The Midknights
Nickelodeon (Jane Startz Productions)
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
Descendants: The Rise of Red
Disney+ (Disney Branded Television)
Everything Is Not What It Seems
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Disney+/Disney Channel
Kevin Haddock
Time Bandits
Apple TV+ (Paramount Television Studios/Anonymous Content/MRC Productions)
Messiest. Episode. Ever!
Surprise and Seek
Prime Video/Amazon Kids+ (Imagine Entertainment/Amazon Kids+)
Welcome to Camp Nightmare
Goosebumps: The Vanishing
Disney+ (Sony Pictures Television)
You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
Outstanding Costume Design / Styling
Descendants: The Rise of Red
Disney+ (Disney Branded Television)
Here, There Be Monsters
Sweet Tooth
Netflix (Netflix)
Joy
Dandyland
Telus Storyhive YouTube Channel
Me
Yo Gabba Gabbaland!
Apple TV+ (Yo Gabba Gabba, LLC)
Way, Way Out Past the Barrier
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup
Descendants: The Rise of Red
Disney+ (Disney Branded Television)
Here, There Be Monsters
Sweet Tooth
Netflix (Warner Bros. Television/Netflix)
Kevin Haddock
Time Bandits
Apple TV+ (Paramount Television Studios/Anonymous Content/MRC Production)
Losing My Religion
Beyond Black Beauty
Prime Video (Sinking Ship Entertainment/Leif Films/Saga Films/Amazon MGM Studios)
Zero Friends Again
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
Outstanding Original Song for a Preschool Program
“Grow Your World”
Rise Up, Sing Out
Disney+/Disney Jr.
“I’m on My Way”
Acoustic Rooster and His Barnyard Band
PBS Kids (GBH Kids/Global Mechanic)
“I Want to Go Home”
Kindergarten: The Musical!
Disney+ I Disney Jr. (Oddbot Inc)
“Music, Music”
Sesame Street
HBO Max (Sesame Workshop)
“One Colorful Ocean”
Disney Jr.’s Ariel
Disney+ I Disney Jr. (Wild Canary)
“The Show Will Go On”
RoboGobo
Disney+/Disney Jr. (Brown Bag Films)
Outstanding Original Song for a Children’s or Young Teen Program
“It’s Okay”
Zombies: The Re-Animated Series
Disney+/Disney Channel
“No Better”
Ultraman: Rising
Netflix (Tsuburaya Productions)
“Red”
Descendants: The Rise of Red
Disney+ (Disney Branded Television)
“Red Christmas”
Descendants: The Rise of Red
Disney+
“Still Haunted By You”
Girl Haunts Boy
Fifth Season (Wonder Worldwide)
“The Way It Was Before”
Spellbound
Netflix (Skydance Animation)
Outstanding Show Open
Dream Productions
Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)
Goosebumps: The Vanishing
Disney+ (Sony Pictures Television/Sarofsky)
Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld
Netflix
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
Disney+ (Marvel Studios)
Outstanding Visual Effects for a Live Action Program
Goosebumps: The Vanishing
Disney+ (Sony Pictures Television)
Henry Danger: The Movie
Nickelodeon
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
Sweet Tooth
Netflix (Warner Bros. Television)
Time Bandits
Apple TV+ (Paramount Television Studios/Anonymous Content/MRC Productions)
Outstanding Casting for a Live Action Program
Descendants: The Rise of Red
Disney+ (Disney Branded Television)
Goosebumps: The Vanishing
Disney+ (Sony Pictures Television)
Malory Towers
BYUtv (King Bert Productions)
The Primrose Railway Children
BYUtv (BBC Studios)
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
Sweet Tooth
Netflix (Warner Bros. Television)
Outstanding Casting for an Animated Program
An Almost Christmas Story
Disney+ (Cuarón’s Esperanto Filmoj/Titmouse/Maere Studios)
Dream Productions
Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)
RoboGobo
Disney+ I Disney Jr. (Brown Bag Films)
Spellbound
Netflix (Skydance Animation)
Win or Lose
Disney+ (Pixar Animation Studios)
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Live Action Program
Beyond Black Beauty
Prime Video (Sinking Ship Entertainment/Leif Films/Saga Films/Amazon MGM Studios)
Descendants: The Rise of Red
Disney+ (Disney Branded Television)
Goosebumps: The Vanishing
Disney+ (Sony Pictures Television)
Henry Danger: The Movie
Nickelodeon
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
Sweet Tooth
Netflix (Warner Bros. Television)
Outstanding Choreography
Descendants: The Rise of Red
Disney+ (Disney Branded Television)
Henry Danger: The Movie
Nickelodeon
Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024
Nickelodeon (Done+Dusted)
XO, Kitty
Netflix (Awesomeness Studios)
Photo Credit: Carmen Rubio NATAS / © 2026 Carmen Rubio
