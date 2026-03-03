Photo: First Look at Netflix's LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE Series

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Little House on the Prairie, based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s beloved book series, will premiere on the streamer July 9, 2026. Additionally, the series has been renewed for Season 2 ahead of its Season 1 debut. Check out a first look at the series below.

Little House on the Prairie is a family drama about growing up in the American West in the 1800s. This adaptation will reportedly offer "a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier."

The series will be led by Alice Halsey (Lessons in Chemistry) as Laura Ingalls, the strong-willed central character of the story, Skywalker Hughes (I, Object) as Laura’s older sister, Mary, Luke Bracey (Hacksaw Ridge) as Pa (aka Laura’s father, Charles Ingalls), and Crosby Fitzgerald (Crime 101) as Ma (aka Laura’s mother, Caroline Ingalls).

Rebecca Sonnenshine serves as the showrunner and executive producer for the series, with Sarah Adina Smith directing the first episode. Along with Sonnenshine, executive producers of the series include Joy Gorman Wettels for Joy Coalition, Trip Friendly for Friendly Family Productions, Dana Fox, and Susanna Fogel. Friendly’s father, Ed Friendly, produced the Little House television films and series that were broadcast on NBC from 1974 to 1984. Little House on the Prairie is produced by CBS Studios and Anonymous Content.

Since the first book was published in the 1930s, the Little House series has sold more than 73 million copies in more than 100 countries, and it has been translated into at least 27 languages.

Photo Credit: Netflix