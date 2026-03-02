Photos: SPREAD World Premiere At Intar Theatre

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Check out new photos of the world premiere of SPREAD by 2025 Bruntwood Prize International Award winner Jesús I. Valles (Bathhouse.pptx), directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo (Vámonos).

The production began previews February 21, 2026 at INTAR Theatre (500 West 52nd Street, New York, NY), with opening night set for March 2. Performances continue through March 22, 2026.

Set at a high school in Austin, Texas, SPREAD follows four ninth-grade boys—Jeffrey, Andrew, Chris, and Jordan—who gather during lunch to make “spread,” also known as “Texas prison brick,” from dry ramen, chips, jerky, beans, and hot water cooked in a bag. As they play fight, tease, and test the boundaries of their friendships, the play examines the complexities of adolescence and the fragile negotiations of masculinity and connection.

The cast features Daniel Bravo Hernandez (Romeo + Juliet), Danny Gómez (A Boy Called Lobo), Ishmael Gonzalez (& Juliet), Jaden Perez (Two Bird, One Stone), and Luis Vega (Buena Vista Social Club).

The creative team includes Scenic Design by Rodrigo Escalante (O.K.!), Costume Design by Christopher Vergara (Franklinland), Lighting Design by Christina Watanabe (Evelyn Brown), and Sound Design by Michael Costagliola (The Siblings Play). Teniece Divya Johnson (Slave Play) serves as Fight & Intimacy Director. The Stage Manager is pau, with Alejandra Lucero as Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Bass/Valle Casting.

Performances are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with matinees Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $35 and are available at www.intartheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes