Nick Mohammed Will Host the 2026 Olivier Awards

Nick Mohammed will host the Olivier Awards 2026 with Cunard, celebrating 50 years of theatre's biggest night. The star-studded ceremony, showcasing London's world-leading theatre industry, will take place at the iconic Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 12 April.

Nick Mohammed is a double Emmy-nominated actor, comedian and writer whose work spans screen and stage. As Nate in Apple TV+'s multi-award-winning Ted Lasso, Nick starred opposite Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham, delivering a performance that earned him two Emmy nominations. His television credits also include leading roles in Deep Cover, Slow Horses and Intelligence - which he created, wrote and executive produced - alongside appearances across a wide range of British and international drama and comedy.

Last year, Nick reached the final of the BBC's hit series Celebrity Traitors, the first episode of which became the biggest UK unscripted broadcast since 2022, attracting 11.7 million viewers. Alongside his screen success, Nick has built a strong reputation as a live performer, bringing his sharp writing and character-driven comedy to the West End and major theatres across the UK to widespread critical acclaim. He can currently be seen on stage in his live comedy tour Show Pony, which continues to draw rave reviews.

Nick Mohammed said, “To host the Oliviers in its 50th year is not only a dream come true but an absolute honour and privilege. I love it not only for the breadth of theatrical talent it celebrates, but also for the extraordinary variety of live performances it showcases on the night itself.

“While I will try to remain in the wings during these, I can't promise I won't be singing along (in full voice). But at least I won't be on roller-skates this time!”

The Olivier Awards 2026 will be broadcast on BBC TV and radio on Sunday 12 April.