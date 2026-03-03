Video/Photos: Elizabeth Banks Shrinks Down in First Look at THE MINIATURE WIFE

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Peacock has unveiled the trailer and new first-look photos for The Miniature Wife, a new dramedy series starring Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen. All ten episodes of the series will debut on the streamer Thursday, April 9.

Based on the short story written by Manuel Gonzales, The Miniature Wife is a dramedy examining the power (im)balances between spouses Lindy (Banks) and Les (Macfadyen) after a technological accident induces the ultimate relationship crisis. The trailer previews the frustrations that arise after Lindy finds herself shrunken down to the size of a doll, and Les's attempts to restore her to her regular size.

The show also stars O-T Fagbenle, Zoe Lister-Jones, Sian Clifford, Sofia Rosinsky as series regulars, with Ronny Chieng, Aasif Mandvi, Rong Fu, and Tricia Black as the recurring cast.

Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner (Boardwalk Empire, Goliath) serve as creators, showrunners and executive producers. Michael Aguilar (I’m Dying Up Here, Kidding, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels) and Suzanne Heathcote (The Crowded Room, Killing Eve) executive produce alongside Banks and Macfadyen. Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive produce for Media Res (The Morning Show, Pachinko). Greg Mottola (Superbad, The Daytrippers) directs episodes 101–102 and 107–108 and also serves as an executive producer.

Photo Credit: Rafy/PEACOCK