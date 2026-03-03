Photos: JAMIE ALLAN'S AMAZE Celebrates 300th Performance

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jamie Allan’s Amaze celebrated its 300th performance on Saturday, February 28, at New World Stages in New York City. Check out photos below!

Jamie Allan’s theatrical storytelling lies at the heart of Amaze, where breathtaking, high-tech wizardry elevates the art of magic and illusion. Since its July debut in New York, the show has captivated sold-out audiences, drawing praise from critics, colleagues, and influencers alike.

“I’m incredibly honored to have performed for New York audiences 300 times,” says creator Jamie Allan. “Bringing a show to New York has always been a dream of mine, and I’m excited to keep sharing Amaze with even more audiences in this incredible city.”

“We’re thrilled to share Amaze with New York audiences,” says Corey Ross, CEO of Starvox Entertainment. “This production is a must-see, perfect for families, date nights, and all who love the wonder of magic.”

Due to popular demand, Amaze has been extended for a second time through May 24, 2026.

The international phenomenon that stunned audiences in London’s prestigious West End, where it was a Times Critic’s Pick, also became Chicago’s highest-selling magic show of all time.

Acclaimed for his pioneering fusion of magic and technology, Jamie Allan has sold millions of dollars in tickets worldwide and shattered box office records. He premiered his brand of iMagician on British TV in 1995 as a teenager, captivating audiences with his groundbreaking approach. Since then, Jamie has continued to push the boundaries of modern illusions, incorporating holograms, lasers, 3D video mapping, and interactive media to engage and amaze his audiences.

The creative team is comprised of co-creators Jamie Allan and Tommy Bond, featured artist Natalia Love, director Jonathan Goodwin, Richard Young (Illusion Director), and Damien Stanton (Set Designer). It is produced by Corey Ross, executive producer is Steve Sterling, creative consultant and understudy is Harry De Cruz, senior creative designer is Clare Nordbruch, Greg Frewin is Illusion Production Manager, Creature Effects are by Axtell Expressions, Graphic Design & Photography is by Ingenious Design UK, and Illusion Fabrication is by Adam Topham, Greg Frewin, and Willie Kennedy.



