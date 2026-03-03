Alan Cumming, Bowen Yang, & More Partner for New LGBTQ Filmmaker Foundation

Tony Award winner Alan Cumming, Wicked star Bowen Yang, actor/producer Lena Waithe, and writer/director Adam Goldman are partnering on The Necessary Foundation, which will provide support and opportunities to the next generation of LGBTQ+ filmmakers. All serve as founding board members, with Goldman also serving as the executive director.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the foundation will offer annual grants of $20,000 to up-and-coming LGBTQ+ filmmakers, which will help finance selected pilots, short films, and proofs-of-concept.

Filmmakers will also have access to mentorship from seasoned industry professionals, including John Cameron Mitchell, Michael Engler, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, and more. Lily Wachowski, Richard Konigsberg, Bruce Cohen, and Andrea Lawlor serve on the advisory board.

"In a time of economic and political uncertainty, LGBT+ stories are first on the chopping block," reads a statement on the official website. "We fight for the next generation of queer filmmakers by providing financial support, mentorship, and on-set experience. We start to level the Playing Field, helping brilliant young artists become industry-leading talent."

Learn more at The Hollywood Reporter and on the website, where interested parties can donate and sign up for notifications to apply.