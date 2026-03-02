Paul Giamatti Cast in Mystery Horror Film BOUTIQUE

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Paul Giamatti is set to star in the mystery horror Boutique, written and directed by Jim Gavin. Giamatti will also produce with Dan Carey through their company Touchy Feely Films. The film is set for production in the UK this summer and marks Gavin’s feature film directorial debut.

In the film, American tourist Calvin (Giamatti) journeys to the eerie English seaside town that inspired the work of his favorite reclusive author, but instead gets entangled with a murderous secret society permeating the whole town.

Producers also include James Harris and Mark Lane for Tea Shop Productions and Guy Danella for XYZ Films, who will also finance. Jacob Jaffke will serve as Executive Producer.

"I'm crazy excited to be a part of this project and for Touchy Feely to be working with XYZ. Scary, funny, bizarre, strangely moving, it's one of the best scripts I've ever read by one of the most talented guys I know, Jim Gavin!" said Giamatti.

Paul Giamatti is an acclaimed American actor known for performances in Sideways, American Splendor, the HBO miniseries John Adams, and the hit drama Billions. He earned widespread awards recognition, including a Golden Globe win and an Academy Award nomination, for his performance in Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers.

Recent credits include the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Downton Abbey: The Grande Finale, as well as starring in an episode of Black Mirror, for which he earned a Golden Globe nomination. He can next be seen starring opposite Julianne Moore in Jesse Eisenberg's upcoming yet-to-be-titled feature film.

Stage credits include Lincoln Center Theater's production of Tom Stoppard's play Arcadia, Racing Demon, Manhattan Theatre Club's The Blues Are Running, Anton Chekov's The Three Sisters, Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh, and Hamlet at Yale Repertory Theatre in 2013.