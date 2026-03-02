EAGLES OF THE REPUBLIC Sets April Theatrical Release in the U.S.

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cohen Media Group has set April 17th, 2026, for the exclusive US theatrical release of Eagles Of The Republic, Sweden’s official submission for the 98th Academy Awards and an official entry at last year’s Cannes Film Festival.

From award-winning filmmaker Tarik Saleh, the political thriller film will open in select cinemas, including THE QUAD in New York and Landmark in Los Angeles, before rolling out nationally. The movie stars Lyna Khoudri, Zineb Triki, Amr Waked, and Cherien Dabis.

Eagles Of The Republic had its world premiere at 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Palme d’Or. The film went on to screen at major festivals worldwide, including TIFF (Centerpiece selection), Stockholm (Opening Night), Sydney, Melbourne, Busan (Icon section) and AFI Fest. Nominated for a record-breaking eleven Swedish Guldbagge nominations, it ultimately won six, including Best Film, Best Male Actor, and Best Screenplay.

The movie marks the third film in Saleh’s trilogy examining political control, following The Nile Hilton Incident (Grand Jury Prize, Sundance 2017) and Cairo Conspiracy.

At the center of the film is the character George Fahmy, played by Fares Fares. Pressured by the country’s highest authorities to star in a government-backed prestige film, Fahmy reluctantly accepts, only to find himself drawn into the inner sanctum of political power. As he begins a dangerous affair with the general’s mysterious wife, he becomes ensnared in a world where desire, loyalty, and cinematic illusion collide with forces far beyond his control.

Tarik Saleh's feature debut, Metropia (2009), premiered as the opening film of Venice Critics’ Week. THE NILE Hilton Incident won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance and earned the Guldbagge Award for Best Film. Saleh later won the Prix du Scénario (Best Screenplay) at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival for Cairo Conspiracy (Boy From Heaven), which also received a César nomination.

Photo courtesy of Cohen Media Group