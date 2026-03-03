Twenty One Pilots' Concert Film Debuts at #4 at Domestic Box Office

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined, the concert film from the rock duo, reached the top 5 at the domestic box office following its theatrical debut. The film came in at #4 with over $6.7 million grossed globally and $3.6 domestically over the opening weekend.

Additionally, the long-awaited release of viral track “Drag Path" reached #1 on the Alternative Digital Song Sales chart. This week saw Twenty One Pilots reach their highest Spotify monthly listenership of all time, with 39.5 million.

Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined saw a limited release across only 833 theaters domestically, but was met with massive demand, coming in between Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights (#3, 3,221 theaters) and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley in Concert (#5, 1,963 theaters). Currently, the film also sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter.

The film provides a never-before-seen look inside one of the biggest nights of the band’s career as they performed to a sold-out stadium of 65,000 fans in Mexico City. Sweeping aerials of the venue, on-stage cameras, and crowd-level shots place viewers right at the center of the experience, seeing the show from every angle. Starring Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, the film is directed by Mark C. Eshleman.

This follows the release of “Drag Path,” which the band reimagined for an official release after the track began to take on new life online. The duo shared this version late last month along with a music video (which hit the #1 Trending spot on YouTube upon release) featuring visuals by Tobias Gundorff. To date, the song has earned over 22 million streams, along with more than 1 billion views across 104,000 creators.

Currently, the band is gearing up for a global festival run, including headlining performances at Shaky Knees, All Points East, Osheaga, and more. See full routing below and more to come.

Twenty One Pilots Festival Dates

Jun 19–21 — Landgraaf, NL — Pinkpop Festival

Jun 19–21 — Scheeßel, DE — Hurricane Festival

Jun 19–21 — Neuhausen ob Eck, DE — Southside Festival

Jun 25–28 — St. Gallen, CH — OpenAir St. Gallen

Jun 26–28 — Lido di Camaiore, IT — La Prima Estate Festival

Jul 2–5 — Werchter, BE — Rock Werchter Festival

Jul 3–5 — Arras, FR — Main Square Festival

Jul 8–11 — Madrid, ES — Mad Cool Festival

Jul 9–11 — Cruz Quebrada-Dafundo, PT — NOS Alive

Jul 15–18 — Ostrava, CZ — Colours of Ostrava

Jul 16–19 — Bonțida, RO — Electric Castle Festival

Aug 11–15 — Budapest, HU — Sziget Festival

Aug 14 — Poznań, PL — Bittersweet Festival

Aug 22 — St. Pölten, AT — FM4 Frequency Festival

Aug 30 — London, UK — All Points East Festival

Sep 11 — New Glasgow, PE — Sommo Festival

Sep 19 — Atlanta, GA — Shaky Knees Festival

Photo Credit: Fabien Kruszelnicki