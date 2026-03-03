Photos: Inside the World Premiere of POWER BALLAD with Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd

The new musical comedy film Power Ballad held its world premiere on March 1, closing out the 2026 Dublin International Film Festival. In attendance were stars Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas, director John Carney, and more. Check out photos from the event below.

The World Premiere was held at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Ireland's largest theatrical venue. During the evening, Rudd received the prestigious Volta Award, presented by Carney. The event marked the first time a DIFF film had ever premiered at the theatre.

Power Ballad will next head to SXSW for its North American premiere on Saturday, March 14, before opening nationwide in theaters on June 5 from Lionsgate.

Power Ballad tells the story of a past-his-prime wedding singer (Rudd), who crosses paths with fading boyband star Danny (Jonas). After striking up an unlikely friendship, the duo returns to their respective worlds, where they discover the significant impact of this chance meeting on their lives.

The movie is directed by John Carney (of Once and Sing Street fame), who co-wrote the screenplay with Peter McDonald, who also stars. The cast also includes Havana Rose Liu, Marcella Plunket, and Jack Reynor.

Photo Credit: Szymon Lazewski